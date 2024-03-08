Francis Ngannou isn’t closing the book on his MMA career. In fact, he believes he could return to the cage in 2024.

It all depends on what happens tonight (March 8th, 2024) in Saudi Arabia when Ngannou faces Anthony Joshua in his second big money boxing superfight. Ngannou stunned the world when he took Tyson Fury to a razor-thin split decision, dropping “The Gypsy King” in the third round.

That wasn’t enough for the win, but it earned Franny a place amongst the heavyweight pantheon currently competing for undisputed gold in Riyadh. With such big fights (and big paychecks) on the line, would he really return to MMA, where the PFL has him primed to face PFL heavyweight champ Renan Ferreira?

Ngannou insists it will happen, and could happen this year.

“Not most likely [next year] – it’s possible it’s this year, too,” Ngannou said in an interview with MMA Junkie. “Most likely MMA is this year, as well, because after tomorrow I will have a clear idea of the future of my MMA career.”

Ngannou also complimented Ferreira, who knocked out Ryan Bader at a recent PFL vs. Bellator: Champions event to win the Ngannou sweepstakes.

“It was a crazy performance, he was incredible,” Ngannou said. I was ringside, and coming to the fight obviously I know him. I had Renan Ferreira in that fight for sure.”

“I thought like maybe Ryan Bader had an opportunity for wrestling and take him to the deep water. But when the fight started I looked at Ryan and he wasn’t there at all. Renan Ferreira was on fire. He was ready to go to war.”

While Ferreira doesn’t have a big name outside of hardcore MMA circles, he does have the size and look to help market a Ngannou showdown. At 6’8 and 265 pounds shredded, he’s a proper heavyweight. But he certainly doesn’t bring the interest of a Deontay Wilder or any of the names currently orbiting Ngannou in boxing.

It’s a strange situation: if fans want to see Ngannou back in MMA sooner rather than later, they have to hope Anthony Joshua pushes him out of boxing with a dominant win. Even another strong performance from “The Predator” could keep Ngannou in Saudi boxing plans, which clearly trump PFL plans no matter what anyone says.