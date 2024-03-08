 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Knockout Chaos’ fight purses: Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou combine for staggering $70 million payout

By Jesse Holland
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Francis Ngannou is about to score the biggest payday of his career.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is expected to bank a whopping $20 million for just his second pro boxing fight, according to Sports Business Journal, thanks largely in part to his shocking performance against reigning WBC champion Tyson Fury last fall. Keep in mind that Ngannou made just $600,000 to unify the heavyweight titles in UFC.

For his “sweet science” return, Ngannou will box former heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua atop the “Knockout Chaos” pay-per-view (PPV) card TONIGHT (Fri., March 8, 2024) on DAZN (sign up here), staged inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Joshua will score more than double his opponent’s payout with a staggering $50 million fight purse.

Remember that Ngannou was publicly criticized for his decision to leave UFC back in early 2023. Former two-division champion Conor McGregor believed the Cameroonian “made an error” by transitioning to boxing, while ex-heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier insisted Ngannou “fumbled the bag” by giving up his cagefighting career.

The list of embarrassing takes goes on and on.

Olympic silver medalist Zhang Zhilei will lace ‘em up against former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in the “Knockout Chaos” co-main event. Both combatants are expected to bank between $2-3 million apiece, according to NY Fights. The real prize, however, will be getting to face the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Assuming Joshua or Ngannou don’t get there first.

LIVE! Stream ‘KNOCKOUT CHAOS’ On PPV

KNOCKOUT CHAOS! “Riyadh Season” concludes on Sat., March 9, 2024, as former unified Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, looks to halt the surprising rise of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, who shocked the combat sports world with a thrilling “Sweet Science” debut against Tyson Fury back in Oct. 2023. In the DAZN-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, interim WBO Heavyweight champion, Zhang Zhilei, will lock horns with professional spoiler, Joseph Parker — who torched Joshua’s long-awaited showdown against Deontay Wilder — in a pivotal showdown. The blockbuster high stakes pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza will stream live from Saudi Arabia on DAZN, as well as PPV.com, with a special late morning start time at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT with a PPV price tag of $69.99.

Don’t miss a single second of epic face-punching action!

For more news and notes on the “Knockout Chaos” PPV event click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania