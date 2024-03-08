Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Alexander Volkanovski may not be the Featherweight champion anymore, but the Australian contender remains one of the sport’s best minds, an adept strategist and gifted MMA analyst. In a recent YouTube video, “The Great” broke down the UFC 299 main event between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera, which will go down this weekend (Sat. March 9, 2024) from Miami, Florida.

Spoiler alert: Volkanovski is expecting the champion to retain his Bantamweight belt. According to Volkanovski, O’Malley’s kickboxing is simply too high level for Vera, and the striking will decide the fight.

“Interesting fight,” Volkanovski said (via MMA Junkie). “On paper and what I’ve seen, who do I lean towards? I lean towards Sean O’Malley, pretty comfortably I’d say that. They’ve already fought, so you’ve got to give that respect where ‘Chito’ has already beat him. Do I feel he can do the same things to Sean? I think that’s going to be hard. I know he’s already beat Sean, but I think Sean’s striking is high level.

“I think it’s pretty underrated. I think people know it’s good, but I don’t think people understand how good it is. His shot selections, his variety in strikes, angles, distance management, his eye. All of that is top-notch. Very, very high level. He’s still young, he’s still in his prime. He’s probably still finding his prime. It just depends now that he’s champion, is he still putting the hard yards in?”

Unbeaten in his last six bouts, O’Malley is riding a hell of a win streak into his first title defense, having most recently stopped Aljamain Sterling in a pretty flawless victory (watch it). The most recent (and only) man to defeat him is none other than “Chito,” who won his last bout versus Pedro Munhoz to score this grudge match do-over.

Ultimately, Volkanovski believes it doesn’t make the final bell.

“I think it’s going to be a standup fight, which is exciting. You know ‘Chito’ is going to bring it. I just think the movement and that’s going to be too much. I think knowing how Sean O’Malley is going to look for the finish, he’s creative and he’s got a good eye. I think it’s going to be a finish for Sean O’Malley. It could be a submission, but I think it’s going to be a TKO because even if he hurts him and takes him to the ground, I can’t see him looking for a submission.”

If anything happens to either O’Malley or Vera before Saturday night, Merab Dvalishvili is waiting in the wings.

Insomnia

Francis Ngannou is the man, Kamaru Usman is the man, this interview clip is awesome.

At a time, I owe Usman Kamaru $200,000. I was broke — Francis Ngannou pic.twitter.com/g5fKCMpfFG — Wîñço (@Winco_3) March 7, 2024

A common and unfortunate side effect of fighting “The Predator.”

I don’t know if I believe Bobby Green’s prison stories, but I am entertained.

Impressive English trash talking from Song Yadong and Petr Yan.

Sweep city!

Has PFL officially inherited the Bellator curse of terrible main events?

Benoit Saint Denis gets the Grand Theft Auto treatment.

It’s a good thing Jake Paul beat up those two cab drivers, otherwise he never would have been able to work his way up the ladder to face 57-year-old Mike Tyson.

i’ve just found the original photo of Mike Tyson from the Jake Paul poster, it was taken 19 years ago and they photoshopped a recent tattoo on it to make it look like a recent picture



we are dealing with levels of shamelessness that we have never seen before pic.twitter.com/k26NoBCK4x — OOC MMA (@oocmma) March 7, 2024

Slips, rips, and PFL clips

There’s nothing I love more than a good Von Flue choke. It shouldn’t happen, yet it does!

VON FLUE STRAIGHT OUTTA ITALY! @Danielecyborg submits Yassin Najid in 30 seconds! #PFLParis | LIVE NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/lfLqE97NIv — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) March 7, 2024

Opponent acting strange? Head kick!

Uppercuts to counter double leg attempts are great because if they land, this happens! If they don’t land well, they usually still result in an underhook for the defending fight.

Random Land

Modern day dinosaur attack!

