Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 299 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this weekend (Sat., March 9, 2024) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. UFC 299 will be headlined by the bantamweight title fight rematch pitting reigning 135-pound champion Sean O’Malley opposite long-time division rival Marlon Vera, a five-round showdown that follows the 155-pound, co-headlining contest between former interim division titleholder Dustin Poirier and fast-rising lightweight prospect Benoit Saint-Denis.

But, before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

UFC 299’s early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above beginning promptly at 9 a.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours, but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 28 fighters get to the scale.

The promotion will also stage UFC 299’s ceremonial weigh ins complete with fighter staredowns RIGHT HERE live from Kaseya Center at 5 p.m. ET. Note: Florida Athletic Commission (FAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights, but championship contests must return the exact weights, no exceptions.

Complete UFC 299 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 299 Main Card On ESPN+ PPV:

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (135) vs. Marlon Vera (135)

135 lbs.: Merab Dvalishvili (135) — main event backup fighter

155 lbs.: Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (155)

170 lbs.: Kevin Holland (170) vs. Michael Page (170)

170 lbs.: Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (170)

135 lbs.: Petr Yan (135) vs. Yadong Song (136)

UFC 299 Late ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Curtis Blaydes (257) vs. Jailton Almeida (241)

125 lbs.: Katlyn Cerminara (125) vs. Maycee Barber (125)

155 lbs.: Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (156)

135 lbs.: Pedro Munhoz (135) vs. Kyler Phillips (135)

UFC 299 Early ‘Prelims’ Card On Fight Pass/ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Philipe Lins (206)

185 lbs.: Michel Pereira (186) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185)

265 lbs.: Robelis Despaigne (261) vs. Josh Parisian (266)

125 lbs.: C.J. Vergara (127*) vs. Asu Almabaev (126)

125 lbs.: Joanne Wood (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (126)

*Missed weight

