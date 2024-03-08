The Heavyweights once again take center stage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, today (Fri., March 8, 2024) for “Knockout Chaos,” headlined by former unified champion Anthony Joshua’s clash with multi-sport menace, Francis Ngannou.

Also on tap is a pivotal showdown between interim WBO Heavyweight champion, Zhang Zhilei, and professional spoiler, Joseph Parker, who torched Joshua’s long-awaited showdown against Deontay Wilder by out-classing “The Bronze Bomber” in Dec. 2023 (watch highlights).

Whoever wins will be in-line to either challenge the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk or claim the belt outright should the undisputed champ vacate. Let’s see who can rise to the occasion in just a few short hours ...

“Big Bang” Zhang Zhilei

Age: 40

Record: 26-1-1 (21 KO)

Last Five Fights: Joe Joyce (KO-3), Joe Joyce (TKO-6), Filip Hrgovic (UD Loss), Scott Alexander (KO-1), Craig Lewis (TKO-2)

Significant Victories (other than those mentioned above): None

VS.

Joseph Parker

Age: 32

Record: 34-3 (23 KO)

Last Five Fights: Deontay Wilder (UD), Simon Kean (KO-3), Faiga Opelu (TKO-1), Jack Massey (UD), Joe Joyce (KO-11 Loss)

Significant Victories (other than those mentioned above): Derek Chisora x2, Junior Fa, Hughie Fury, Andy Ruiz, Carlos Takam

THE FIGHT

It’s been a delight watching Zhang come into his own. The former Olympic silver medalist spent the first seven years of his professional career treading water, culminating in a draw with Jerry Forrest that saw Zhang experience what looked like a total physical shutdown after dropping Forrest three times.

Following a pair of get-well wins over marginal opposition, things finally started to click for “Big Bang.” He got the chance to jump the line into a final eliminator when multiple contenders turned down a shot at top IBF contender, Filip Hrgovic, another undefeated Olympian.

The worm would turn once again when highly questionable scorecards handed Zhang his first-ever defeat, only for the winds of fortune to immediately about-face when Zhang demolished another division boogeyman in Joe Joyce. He’s somehow managed to reach the apex of his career in his 40s and I’m rooting for him to go all the way.

I just don’t think he wins this one.

Zhang is the rare goliath with genuinely sharp technique, not to mention deceptively fast hands. What he lacks are foot speed and, more critically, the ability to maintain his work rate through 12 rounds. I’m sure his conditioning is as on-point as it can be, but he’s still a 40-year-old man who weighs nearly 300 pounds.

Parker has no such issues — he’s among the fastest Heavyweights in the sport and is as dangerous in the final round as he is in the first. He’s far more fluid and mobile than the powerful-but-robotic Hrgovic or the outright glacial Joyce, and that mobility is something Zhang has never dealt with.

That’s not to say that Zhang doesn’t have plenty going his way in this matchup. He’s exponentially more skilled than Wilder and can do serious damage with as little as a jab. Parker is also very short on experience with southpaws and prone to some questionable decision-making in the ring. Plus, while Parker is difficult to finish, he’s hit the deck against lesser punchers than Zhang before.

On the whole, though, Parker just seems too nimble and active for Zhang to handle. Zhang could spark him when both men are fresh or even catch Parker with a stray shot down the stretch if Parker takes his foot off the gas. However, if Parker is as composed as he was against Wilder, it’s his fight to lose. In the end, Zhang builds an early lead before Parker’s pace saps his gas tank and carries the Kiwi to victory.

Prediction: Parker def. Zhang via unanimous decision

