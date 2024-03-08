 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou results, live stream fight updates | Knockout Chaos

By Patrick Stumberg
After nearly toppling Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, in his professional boxing debut, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, faces another of this generation’s premier big men today (Fri., March 8, 2024) when he takes on former unified champion, Anthony Joshua, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the “Fury vs. Ngannou”-led pay-per-view (PPV) main card right below. The main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN PPV at 11 a.m. ET (watch it here), while “AJ” and “The Predator” are expected to make their ring walks around 5 p.m. ET.

Knockout Chaos” also features another pivotal Heavyweight clash between vicious knockout artist, Zhang Zhilei, and veteran Joseph Parker, the latter of whom upset Deontay Wilder in Nov. 2023 (watch highlights), and WBC Featherweight champion Rey Vargas’ title defense against hard-charging slugger, Nick Ball. Top Super Welterweight contenders Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov also square off for the vacant WBA title formerly held by Jermell Charlo.

Gavin Gwynne, Justis Huni, Roman Fury, Jack McGann and others see action, too.

Joshua Vs. Ngannou Quick Results:

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker
Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball
Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain
Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena
Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Joshua vs. Ngannou Round-By-Round Updates:

Heavyweight: Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Round nine:

Round ten:

Round eleven:

Round twelve:

Final result:

Interim WBO Heavyweight championship: Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Round nine:

Round ten:

Round eleven:

Round twelve:

Final result:

WBA Super Welterweight championship: Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Round nine:

Round ten:

Round eleven:

Round twelve:

Final result:

WBC Featherweight championship: Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Round nine:

Round ten:

Round eleven:

Round twelve:

Final result:

Lightweight: Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Round nine:

Round ten:

Round eleven:

Round twelve:

Final result:

Heavyweight: Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Round nine:

Round ten:

Final result:

Heavyweight: Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Final result:

LIVE! Stream ‘KNOCKOUT CHAOS’ On PPV

KNOCKOUT CHAOS! “Riyadh Season” concludes on Sat., March 9, 2024, as former unified Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, looks to halt the surprising rise of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, who shocked the combat sports world with a thrilling “Sweet Science” debut against Tyson Fury back in Oct. 2023. In the DAZN-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, interim WBO Heavyweight champion, Zhang Zhilei, will lock horns with professional spoiler, Joseph Parker — who torched Joshua’s long-awaited showdown against Deontay Wilder — in a pivotal showdown. The blockbuster high stakes pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza will stream live from Saudi Arabia on DAZN, as well as PPV.com, with a special late morning start time at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT with a PPV price tag of $69.99.

Don’t miss a single second of epic face-punching action!

For more on “Joshua vs. Fury” and other boxing-related events, click here. Full odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

