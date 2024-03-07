Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape 2 rebooked to headline UFC Vegas 91

The Flyweight division continues to grab the headliner spotlight in 2024.

MMA Mania has confirmed with sources that UFC Vegas 91 will be headlined by a Flyweight contender bout, pitting the No. 5-ranked, Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1), against No. 6-ranked and former RIZIN Fighting Federation Bantamweight champion, Manel Kape (19-6), inside the APEX Facility on April 27, 2024. The bout will act as the fourth UFC Flyweight main event of the year, including women’s Flyweight (two each).

The pairing of Nicolau and Kape is a rematch that was originally scheduled for UFC Vegas 84 this past January 2024. Unfortunately, Kape missed weight by three and a half pounds, clocking in at 129.5 for the contest, which resulted in its cancelation. Nicolau did not face any replacement opponent.

Kape, 30, has returned to his winning ways since his closely contested split decision loss to Nicolau in March 2021. “Starboy” currently rides a four-fight winning streak and was arguably in line for a title shot had he defeated Nicolau on their originally scheduled rematch date. The cancelation was his eighth since he arrived at in UFC early 2021.

On the other side of the equation, the rematch will be Nicolau’s attempt to rebound after he had his impressive six-fight winning streak snapped by Brandon Royval via first round technical knockout this past April 2023 (watch highlights).

The current UFC Vegas 91 line up can be seen below.

125lbs.: Manel Kape vs. Matheus Nicolau

125lbs.: Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva

155lbs.: Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gabriel Benítez

155lbs.: James Llontop vs. Gabriel Green

265lbs.: Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz

155lbs.: Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak

265lbs.: Caio Machado vs. Don’Tale Mayes

155lbs.: Joel Álvarez vs. Mateusz Rębecki

125lbs.: Ivana Petrović vs. Liang Na