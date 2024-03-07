Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson odds: Surprising betting line opens for Netflix fight on July 20

YouTube pugilist Jake Paul will box former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson this summer in Texas, with their heavyweight spectacle streaming exclusively on Netflix. The bout has not been well received, primarily because Tyson will be 58 years old by the time he steps into the ring against “The Problem Child.”

Personally, I found Vitor Belfort’s slaughter of Evander Holyfield to be far more grotesque.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened the 27 year-old Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) as the -360 betting favorite, which means a $100 bet would result in a $27.78 profit, plus the initial investment of $100. Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) clocks in as the +300 underdog, turning a $100 wager into $300 return, plus the initial investment of $100.

Expect these numbers to fluctuate (in both directions) over the next several weeks.

“Promotion, promotion, promotion — if I’m being honest, it don’t need that,” Paul wrote on social media. “The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the U.S., broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world, that’s the MVP way. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re Team Paul or Team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event.”

“I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th,” Paul continued. “My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put ‘Iron’ Mike to sleep.”

Additional information, including the co-main event and undercards, will be announced at a later date.