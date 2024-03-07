 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou final face off from ‘Knockout Chaos’ weigh ins in Riyadh

By Jesse Holland
Former unified world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua came face-to-face with ex-UFC 265-pound titleholder Francis Ngannou at the conclusion of their “Knockout Chaos” weigh ins earlier today (get full results and video here), held in advance of their DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) showdown on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Check out their final face off video embedded above.

“I’ve always said the best is yet to come from Anthony Joshua,” Tyson Fury’s father, John Fury, said ahead of the fight. “He just needed the right cornerman to get his mind right. I think the only time he’s failed is through mental problems, not his ability. Big, strong man, can punch, he’s got quick hands, his stance is alright. I think professional boxing and amateur — I think AJ’s learned on the job as well, you know. He’s a better fighter now than what he was three years ago.”

Defeating Ngannou could lead to the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

LIVE! Stream ‘KNOCKOUT CHAOS’ On PPV

KNOCKOUT CHAOS! “Riyadh Season” concludes on Sat., March 9, 2024, as former unified Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, looks to halt the surprising rise of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, who shocked the combat sports world with a thrilling “Sweet Science” debut against Tyson Fury back in Oct. 2023. In the DAZN-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, interim WBO Heavyweight champion, Zhang Zhilei, will lock horns with professional spoiler, Joseph Parker — who torched Joshua’s long-awaited showdown against Deontay Wilder — in a pivotal showdown. The blockbuster high stakes pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza will stream live from Saudi Arabia on DAZN, as well as PPV.com, with a special late morning start time at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT with a PPV price tag of $69.99.

Don’t miss a single second of epic face-punching action!

Olympic silver medalist Zhang Zhilei will lace ‘em up against former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, with the winner also throwing their name into the Fury-Usyk hat. Zhilei is coming off a knockout win over Joe Joyce last fall. As for Parker, he captured a decision win over Deontay Wilder to close out 2023 in Riyadh.

Check out their weigh ins staredown below:

For more news and notes on the “Knockout Chaos” PPV event click here.

