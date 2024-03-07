Jake Paul gets crushed for ‘disgusting’ Mike Tyson fight, uploads 57 year-old’s training video in panic — ‘He’s still got it’

He’s the greatest heavyweight of all time…the most vicious KO artist ever. But I’m younger, I’m faster and I’m going to be working my ass off to get stronger. A member of my team sent me this video that Mike’s coach put up two weeks ago and asked me if I’m said you sure you… pic.twitter.com/8uZMN7ShCS

The feedback is pouring in from the combat sports community and it’s ... not good.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are scheduled to box atop a special Netflix-streamed card on July 20 in Arlington, Texas, resurrecting Paul’s celebrity boxing tour after previously opting to work his way through the cruiserweight rankings.

Which may or may not have been a long con, depending on who you ask.

“Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once in a lifetime dream matchup and I anticipate it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history,” said Nakisa Bidarian, founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “Partnering with Netflix for this deal presents an unparalleled opportunity to bring Paul vs. Tyson to the world on an unprecedented scale and we look forward to delivering this incredible clash of two of sports biggest names. Six generations of boxing fans will have a stake in the outcome and will be able to watch an anti-hero, Jake Paul, put it all on the line against the baddest man on the planet, Mike Tyson.”

Doesn’t sound like Twitter shares that overly-optimistic sentiment.

Just when you think @jakepaul is doing something good for boxing….Then makes this fight with a 57 year old legend that he could possibly kill in the ring!



Now this is a disgrace to boxing pic.twitter.com/7BfGSoZxEE — Ryan Ford (@RyanFordBoxing) March 7, 2024

this was Mike Tyson two years ago using a cane to walk ffs



Jake Paul is one shameless individual pic.twitter.com/6t444M29xt — OOC MMA (@oocmma) March 7, 2024

You should be ashamed of yourself. And the biggest joke is you don’t even slightly realize why. https://t.co/If8X3xuF52 — michael (@bisping) March 7, 2024

50+ years old. No one wanted this...So sad to see man... https://t.co/4aOuua6NS0 — ksi (@KSI) March 7, 2024

Man… if Jake Paul is really fighting Mike Tyson we as a fight fans should riot!!! Absolutely disgusting!!! #boxing #mma #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) March 7, 2024

Combat sports is so endlessly dumb that I can’t even find it in me to give a shit about how bad Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is. — Suzanne (@SoozieCuzie) March 7, 2024

Ain’t no way Jake Paul fighting Mike Tyson man pic.twitter.com/o6DslkDQFG — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) March 7, 2024

I grew up idolizing Mike. He will always be my favorite of all time. He could have unequivocally been the best of all time imho if Cus was around longer and if he stuck with Rooney. I love the guy.

It actually makes me so sad that he will be 58 years old taking a fight and… — Proper Loud Music (@MamsTaylor) March 7, 2024

My thing is does Jake Paul not have shame?



Claims he’s only chasing a world title not interested in gimmicks then fights a 60 year old retired Mike.



Does he think this makes him elite?#TysonPaul | #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/o3qJaffbj4 — Kenny Okoye (@TruthfulUfcFan) March 7, 2024

If yall think Jake Paul fighting a 60 year is as disgusting as I do, don’t buy that PPV. — Dan (@BestFightPicks) March 7, 2024

Paul hastily uploaded a recent video of Tyson sparring in defense of the criticism.

“He’s the greatest heavyweight of all time, the most vicious KO artist ever,” Paul said. “But I’m younger, I’m faster and I’m going to be working my ass off to get stronger. A member of my team sent me this video that Mike’s coach put up two weeks ago and asked me if I’m sure that I want to do this. Yes, yes I do. Heavyweight.”

And it only costs a subscription to Netflix, which many fight fans already have.

“Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can’t wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix.”

Expect much more on this boxing bonanza in the coming weeks.