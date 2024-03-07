 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou weigh ins video, LIVE stream results

By Jesse Holland
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou are headed to the scale today in Riyadh for the official “Knockout Chaos” weigh ins, which stream LIVE at 11 a.m. ET in the embedded video above. This marks the last stop before “AJ” and “The Predator” finally throw hands atop the DAZN boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event (order it here) on March 8 in Saudi Arabia.

Complete “Joshua vs. Ngannou” weigh ins results below:

Anthony Joshua (252.4) vs. Francis Ngannou (272.6) | Heavyweight
Zhilei Zhang (291.6) vs. Joseph Parker (247.6) | Heavyweight
Rey Vargas (125) vs. Nick Ball (126) | Featherweight
Israel Madrimov (153.6) vs. Magomed Kurbanov (153.6) | Super Welterweight
Mark Chamberlain (134.6) vs. Gavin Gwynne (134.6) | Lightweight
Jack McGann (153.4) vs. Louis Greene (153.2) | Super Welterweight
Justis Huni (243.2) vs. Kevin Lerena (232.4) | Heavyweight
Roman Fury (224) vs. Martin Svarc (225.6) | Cruiserweight
Ziyad Almaayouf (144.4) vs. Christian Lopez Flores (142) | Super Lightweight
Andrii Novytskyi (239.4) vs. Juan Torres (255.6) | Heavyweight

“I’m getting prepared for a tough fight,” Ngannou said at the pre-fight press conference (watch it here). “Yes, the Tyson Fury fight was great, but that’s now in the past and I now have a new challenge in front of me, which I take even more serious now than I did before because I think there’s something more on the line, probably the undisputed [title]. Let’s see, maybe I do something that nobody has done before. I believe I have the tools, starting with a win against AJ.”

KNOCKOUT CHAOS! “Riyadh Season” concludes on Sat., March 9, 2024, as former unified Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, looks to halt the surprising rise of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, who shocked the combat sports world with a thrilling “Sweet Science” debut against Tyson Fury back in Oct. 2023. In the DAZN-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, interim WBO Heavyweight champion, Zhang Zhilei, will lock horns with professional spoiler, Joseph Parker — who torched Joshua’s long-awaited showdown against Deontay Wilder — in a pivotal showdown. The blockbuster high stakes pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza will stream live from Saudi Arabia on DAZN, as well as PPV.com, with a special late morning start time at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT with a PPV price tag of $69.99.

Don’t miss a single second of epic face-punching action!

