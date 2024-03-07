Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou weigh ins video, LIVE stream results

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou are headed to the scale today in Riyadh for the official “Knockout Chaos” weigh ins, which stream LIVE at 11 a.m. ET in the embedded video above. This marks the last stop before “AJ” and “The Predator” finally throw hands atop the DAZN boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event (order it here) on March 8 in Saudi Arabia.

Complete “Joshua vs. Ngannou” weigh ins results below:

Anthony Joshua (252.4) vs. Francis Ngannou (272.6) | Heavyweight

Zhilei Zhang (291.6) vs. Joseph Parker (247.6) | Heavyweight

Rey Vargas (125) vs. Nick Ball (126) | Featherweight

Israel Madrimov (153.6) vs. Magomed Kurbanov (153.6) | Super Welterweight

Mark Chamberlain (134.6) vs. Gavin Gwynne (134.6) | Lightweight

Jack McGann (153.4) vs. Louis Greene (153.2) | Super Welterweight

Justis Huni (243.2) vs. Kevin Lerena (232.4) | Heavyweight

Roman Fury (224) vs. Martin Svarc (225.6) | Cruiserweight

Ziyad Almaayouf (144.4) vs. Christian Lopez Flores (142) | Super Lightweight

Andrii Novytskyi (239.4) vs. Juan Torres (255.6) | Heavyweight

“I’m getting prepared for a tough fight,” Ngannou said at the pre-fight press conference (watch it here). “Yes, the Tyson Fury fight was great, but that’s now in the past and I now have a new challenge in front of me, which I take even more serious now than I did before because I think there’s something more on the line, probably the undisputed [title]. Let’s see, maybe I do something that nobody has done before. I believe I have the tools, starting with a win against AJ.”

