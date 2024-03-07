Aljamain Sterling isn’t the only Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter who heard Marlon Vera had a “bad camp” coming into UFC 299 this weekend (Sat., March 9, 2024) inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Sterling recently picked Sean O’Malley to defeat “Chito” in their bad blood Bantamweight showdown, largely because he’d heard Vera was struggling to prepare for the 135-pound rematch. “Bad camp” is becoming a bit of a codeword for “fighting injured” — Henry Cejudo had a bad camp (injured groin) at UFC 298, while O’Malley had a similar situation (injured rib) for UFC 292.

Vera denied the bad camp rumors, claiming there’s no way word would leak out of his private gym. But, it turns out Sterling isn’t the only one who’s heard some strange things.

“I have heard that, and I’ve heard of other people that were sparring him that were beating him up,” O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, said during an interview with Submission Radio. “But, really none of that matters. We had a terrible training camp against Aljo and then we went out and knocked him out so that kind of stuff doesn’t matter. It’s not like we’re not going to try harder or any less.”

That being said, Welch did admit it could change the dynamics of the fight if Vera fights cautiously.

“If he did have a bad camp, he might be happy with just going to a decision and losing,” Welch suggested. “As long as he doesn’t get finished, he might be happy with that, if he had a terrible camp.

“I hope he comes to win, comes to win, comes to try to fu— Sean up and make it a fight,” Welch continued. “Not make it a boring fight where he’s standing, like I said, going point for point. Because if he does go point-for-point, it’s like, okay, Sean’s gonna do that. He’s just as long, he’s faster, he’s more accurate. He’s going to win a five -round decision then.”

Don’t count those chickens ...

