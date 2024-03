The Heavyweights once again take center stage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this weekend (Fri., Mar. 8, 2024) for “Knockout Chaos,” headlined by former unified champion, Anthony Joshua, locking horns with multi-sport menace, Francis Ngannou (odds here).

The DAZN-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) event will also feature a pivotal showdown between interim WBO Heavyweight champion, Zhang Zhilei, taking on professional spoiler, Joseph Parker, who torched the aforementioned Joshua’s long-awaited showdown against Deontay Wilder by out-classing “The Bronze Bomber” back in Dec. 2023 (watch highlights).

Whoever wins will be in line to either challenge the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk or claim the belt outright should the undisputed champ vacate. Nevertheless, let’s see who the oddsmakers are like in this clash of styles ...

Moneyline

Zhang Zhilei -240

Joseph Parker +190

Total Rounds

To go the Distance

Yes +125

No -170

Fight Outcome

Zhilei Zhang by Decision or Technical Decision +400

Zhilei Zhang by KO/TKO/DQ −120

Draw +1600

Joseph Parker by Decision or Technical Decision +350

Joseph Parker by KO/TKO/DQ +600

Round Betting

Zhilei Zhang to Win In Round 1 +4000

Zhilei Zhang to Win In Round 2 +3000

Zhilei Zhang to Win In Round 3 +2500

Zhilei Zhang to Win In Round 4 +2000

Zhilei Zhang to Win In Round 5 +1600

Zhilei Zhang to Win In Round 6 +1400

Zhilei Zhang to Win In Round 7 +1200

Zhilei Zhang to Win In Round 8 +1200

Zhilei Zhang to Win In Round 9 +1200

Zhilei Zhang to Win In Round 10 +1200

Zhilei Zhang to Win In Round 11 +1400

Zhilei Zhang to Win In Round 12 +1600

Zhilei Zhang Decision Or Tech Decision +400

Draw +1600

Joseph Parker to Win In Round 1 +10000

Joseph Parker to Win In Round 2 +10000

Joseph Parker to Win In Round 3 +10000

Joseph Parker to Win In Round 4 +8000

Joseph Parker to Win In Round 5 +6500

Joseph Parker to Win In Round 6 +5000

Joseph Parker to Win In Round 7 +4000

Joseph Parker to Win In Round 8 +4000

Joseph Parker to Win In Round 9 +4000

Joseph Parker to Win In Round 10 +4000

Joseph Parker to Win In Round 11 +4000

Joseph Parker to Win In Round 12 +5000

Joseph Parker Decision Or Tech Decision +350

Alternate Round Betting

Zhilei Zhang to Win In 1-6 Rounds +380

Zhilei Zhang to Win In 7-12 Rounds +180

Zhilei Zhang Decision or Tech Decision +400

Draw +1600

Joseph Parker to Win In 1-6 Rounds +1800

Joseph Parker to Win In 7-12 Rounds +900

Joseph Parker Decision or Tech Decision +350

Round Group Betting

Zhilei Zhang To Win In Rounds 1-3 +1200

Zhilei Zhang To Win In Rounds 4-6 +550

Zhilei Zhang To Win In Rounds 7-9 +380

Zhilei Zhang To Win In Rounds 10-12 +450

Zhilei Zhang Decision or Tech Decision +400

Draw +1600

Joseph Parker To Win In Rounds 1-3 +4000

Joseph Parker To Win In Rounds 4-6 +2200

Joseph Parker To Win In Rounds 7-9 +1600

Joseph Parker To Win In Rounds 10-12 +1800

Joseph Parker Decision or Tech Decision +350

When Will The Fight End

To Go the Distance +125

Round 7 +1000

Round 8 +1000

Round 9 +1000

Round 10 +1000

Round 11 +1100

Round 6 +1200

Round 5 +1400

Round 12 +1400

Round 4 +1800

Round 3 +2200

Round 2 +2500

Round 1 +3000

Either Alternate Round Betting

To Go the Distance +125

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 7-12 +145

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-6 +300

Thoughts: This matchup couldn’t be any more different to the main event, but the same betting strategy should pay dividends. Parker is nearly a decade younger, far more mobile, and has a significantly deeper gas tank than Zhang. If the fight goes long, it’s Parker’s to lose, so that +350 Parker decision line strikes me as the best pick.

You could also do Parker straight-up at +190, but Parker’s killer instinct rarely shows up against high-level opposition, so that just seems like leaving money on the table.

Zhang believers should consider either 1-6 at +380 or decision at +400. Zhang has never scored a stoppage after the sixth round. And even though Parker did get finished late by Joe Joyce, Zhang’s gameplan is far less attrition-heavy. If he’s going to stop Parker, he’ll do it by just smashing him into the dirt before his 40-year-old, 280-pound body gives out.

