Bellator MMA Champions Series schedule 2024: Dates, locations revealed

By Adam Guillen
MMA: JUN 14 Bellator 297 Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced its full slate of events for Bellator Champions Series, which is set to kick off with Bellator 302 on March 22, 2024, and will be headlined by Light Heavyweight title fight as Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore square off for the vacant strap. In the co-main event, Patricio Pitbull defends his Featherweight strap against top contender, Jeremy Kennedy.

Bellator will stage seven total events in 2024, taking place all around the globe, including Dublin, London, Paris and will be making a few stops on United States soil along the way with title fights taking place on each card.

Here is a look at the complete schedule:

  • Fri., March 22 - Bellator Champions Series Belfast - SSE Arena
  • Fri., May 17 - Bellator Champions Series Paris - Accor Arena
  • Fri., June 22 - Bellator Champions Series Dublin - 3Arena
  • Sat., Sept. 7 - Bellator Champions Series San Diego - Pechanga Arena
  • Sat., Sept. 14 - Bellator Champions Series London - OVO Wembley
  • Sat., Oct. 12 - Bellator Champions Series Chicago - Wintrust Arena
  • Sat., Nov. 16 - Bellator Champions Series Paris - ADIDAS Arena
  • Tues., Dec. 31 - Bellator Champions Series - TBD

After Bellator Belfast, the promotion will head back to Paris, France for its next event, which will feature two title fights. In the main event, Usman Nurmagomedov defends his Lightweight belt against Alexander Shabliy. In the co-headliner, Bantamweight title holder, Patchy Mix, will defend his belt against Magomed Magomedov.

Keep it tuned to MMA Mania as more bouts for the scheduled events are announced.

For all the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.

