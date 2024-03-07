Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced its full slate of events for Bellator Champions Series, which is set to kick off with Bellator 302 on March 22, 2024, and will be headlined by Light Heavyweight title fight as Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore square off for the vacant strap. In the co-main event, Patricio Pitbull defends his Featherweight strap against top contender, Jeremy Kennedy.

Bellator will stage seven total events in 2024, taking place all around the globe, including Dublin, London, Paris and will be making a few stops on United States soil along the way with title fights taking place on each card.

Here is a look at the complete schedule:

Fri., March 22 - Bellator Champions Series Belfast - SSE Arena

Fri., May 17 - Bellator Champions Series Paris - Accor Arena

Fri., June 22 - Bellator Champions Series Dublin - 3Arena

Sat., Sept. 7 - Bellator Champions Series San Diego - Pechanga Arena

Sat., Sept. 14 - Bellator Champions Series London - OVO Wembley

Sat., Oct. 12 - Bellator Champions Series Chicago - Wintrust Arena

Sat., Nov. 16 - Bellator Champions Series Paris - ADIDAS Arena

Tues., Dec. 31 - Bellator Champions Series - TBD

After Bellator Belfast, the promotion will head back to Paris, France for its next event, which will feature two title fights. In the main event, Usman Nurmagomedov defends his Lightweight belt against Alexander Shabliy. In the co-headliner, Bantamweight title holder, Patchy Mix, will defend his belt against Magomed Magomedov.

