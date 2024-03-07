Professional Fighters League (PFL) is gearing up to launch its 2024 European season today (Thurs., March 7, 2024) in Paris, France, inside Accor Arena, which is now a completely sold-out event.

Streaming live on DAZN at 11 a.m. ET, the event will be headlined by a Welterweight showdown between Cedric Doumbe vs. Baissangour Chamsoudinov. Doumbe is undefeated (5-0, 1-0 PFL) in his young mixed martial arts (MMA) career, blasting his way to an impressive PFL debut against Jordan Zebo, knocking him out in just nine seconds in Sept. 2023 (see it again here).

Standing in the way of “The Beast” this time around will be Chamsoudinov, who is making his promotional debut. “Baki” is also perfect (7-0) with three knockout wins on his resume, and is out to make his mark in PFL straight away by securing an upset win over Doumbe.

To celebrate the launch of the 2024 PFL European season, the promotion has made the main card available to stream live in the United States on PFLmma.com and PFL’s YouTube Channel, which you can see in the embedded video above.

PFL Europe 1 Quick Results:

170 lbs.: Cedric Doumbe vs. Baissangour “Baki” Chamsoudinov

170 lbs.: Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Jack Grant

170 lbs.: Ibrahim Mane vs. Chequina Noso Pedro

155 lbs.: Yazid Chouchane vs. Ignacio Capella

155 lbs.: Jakub Kaszuba vs. Kane Mousah

170 lbs.: Yassin Najid vs. Daniele Miceli

265 lbs.: Mickael Groguhe vs. Islem Masraf

155 lbs.: Patrick Habirora vs. Claudio Pacella

170 lbs.: Marian Dimitrov vs. Erhan Kartal

155 lbs.: Connor Hughes vs. Anatolij Baal

155 lbs.: Alex Chizov (vs. Daniele Scatizzi

170 lbs.: Tomasz Łangowski vs. Florim Zendeli

155 lbs.: Mark Ewen vs. Andreeas Binder

185 lbs.: Younes Najid vs. Kevin Del

PFL Europe 1 Highlights:

Cedric Doumbe vs. Baissangour “Baki” Chamsoudinov

Final result:

Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Jack Grant

Final result:

Ibrahim Mane vs. Chequina Noso Pedro

Final result:

Yazid Chouchane vs. Ignacio Capella

Final result:

Jakub Kaszuba vs. Kane Mousah

Final result:

