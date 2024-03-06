Dricus Du Plessis ‘going to be a double champ’ after ‘taking care’ of middleweight with convincing defense streak

Dricus Du Plessis has his future plans in mind.

The Middleweight division has become one of the more polarizing in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) throughout the past year. Recently victim to a revolving door of champions, South Africa’s Du Plessis is the latest after he made history as his country’s first with a split decision win over Sean Strickland (watch highlights) at UFC 297 this past January 2024.

Before he arrived in the Octagon, the 30-year-old Du Plessis had great success in Poland’s Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW) where he held Welterweight and Middleweight gold. While he admits there’s work to do at 185 pounds, he intends on once again becoming a dual-division titleholder down the line in his current home of UFC. This time, however, it would include the heavier weight class.

“Everybody wants to be a double champ, I understand that. I want to be a double champ and I’m going to be a double champ,” Du Plessis told Cameron Saaiman. “But I am willing to say, ‘Okay, if there’s people left to fight, if [Robert] Whittaker just keeps on beating everybody, who am I going to fight?’

“That’s 100 percent realistic for me,” he continued. “I’m not counting down to say I’m going to move up to Light Heavyweight after beating ‘Izzy’ (Israel Adesanya), no. I just believe it’s fair to say defend your belt three times because that’s very convincing in taking care of your division then go up to Light Heavyweight. I’m willing to make that happen.”

Despite his previous time spent at 170 pounds, “StillKnocks” doesn’t expect to give up too much size as a future Light Heavyweight. Height and reach may be against him, but he ultimately doesn’t see it as an overwhelming factor against some of the division’s finest.

The next title tilt at 205 pounds will come at UFC 300 next month (April 13, 2024). Newly-minted champion, Alex Pereira, a former Middleweight champion, will look to secure his first successful UFC title defense by turning back the prior titlist, Jamahal Hill.

“That’s an incredible fight,” Du Plessis said. “That’s a good fight. You have this — both strikers, but you have one guy who’s such a clinical striker then you have this guy that he just fires and he throws bombs. Listen, if Jamahal Hill knocks out Alex Pereira I will not be surprised.

“We’ve seen Alex Pereira get hurt a lot,” he continued. “I don’t think Jamahal Hill needs to make it a dog fight. If he’s going to stand in range and get kicked the whole time, Alex Pereira’s just going to lead his legs then it’s over.”