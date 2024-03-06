Power hour! UFC 299 to feature new weigh-in protocol in Miami

UFC 299 fighters will have less time than usual to check their weights in Miami, Fla., this weekend (Fri., March 8, 2024).

Typically, most commissions working under the unified rules of mixed martial arts (MMA) when UFC comes to town will allow for a two-hour morning window for fighters to check their weights. That time gap from 9 a.m. local time ends at 11 a.m. with an additional hour to cut off any overweight pounds, depending on the location.

Florida State Athletic Commission (FSAC), however, has changed up things for UFC 299, according to ESPN. Fighters will be required to check their marks in only a one-hour gap from 9 to 10 a.m. ET this Friday morning (results here). The additional hour is still allowed in the case of an initial miss. A fine or bout cancelation will occur in the case of missed weight.

According to FSAC Executive Director, Timothy Shipman, the shortened window, “gives the commission doctors a better chance to examine the fighters before clearing them to continue cutting weight for another try.”

UFC 299 is headlined by a big Bantamweight title rematch between division champion, Sean O’Malley, and No. 5-ranked contender, Marlon “Chito” Vera. The pair first battled to a Vera first round technical knockout victory in Aug. 2020 (watch it). Vera has gone 5-2 (23-8-1 overall) in the time since fight No. 1, while O’Malley is 5-0 with 1 no contest (17-1, 1 no contest) overall.

