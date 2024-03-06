 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marlon Vera responds to ‘bad camp’ rumors, buries ‘loser’ Aljamain Sterling for UFC 299 gossip — ‘People hate you’

“All these fighters have something to complain, ‘Oh, this and that happened. Oh, I’m going through this. Oh, I didn’t have this.’ I’ve never said anything, and that should tell you something about me. Aljo, f—k off. You have a fight ahead. Focus on your life. You’re a f—king loser.” —Marlon Vera

Noche UFC Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Marlon Vera had a “bad camp” ahead of UFC 299.

That’s according to former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who is now ”leaning toward Sean O’Malley to get it done” on March 9 at Kaseya Center in Miami after getting the troubling “Chito” update through the MMA “grapevine.”

Vera was unimpressed by “Funk Master’s” scouting report.

“Aljo dude, he’s so f—king hungry for attention,” Vera said during the UFC 299 media day (watch it here). “He never got attention in the UFC. He became a world champion, he defended, he got booed in f—king Jersey against f—king Cejudo. Who gets booed against Cejudo? Holy s—t, people f—king hate you.”

Bad camps seem to be a recurring theme for UFC bantamweights.

“Now you’re becoming a YouTuber because your fighting career is probably not going well,” Vera continued. “I don’t want to look down on anybody because I want to focus on my fight and keep my karma in the right direction, but I mean ... he heard? We have a private gym. There’s no janitor in our gym. It’s the same three people year-round. Saturday night you’ll see how bad my camp was.”

Win or lose, it’s unlikely Vera will get the chance to settle his Sterling beef inside the Octagon. That’s because “Funk Master” has moved up to the featherweight division and will make his 145-pound debut opposite Boston bruiser Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 in April.

