Sean O’Malley left speechless after Marlon Vera taunt backfires during awkward UFC 299 hotel run-in (Video)

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera bump into each other and talk trash at the UFC hotel pic.twitter.com/yw0B0GSpR6

Trying to play mind games with Marlon Vera is a fool’s errand.

That’s a lesson bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley learned ahead of their UFC 299 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight on Sat. night (March 9, 2024) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. “Suga” crossed paths with “Chito” at the promotion’s host hotel with the “Embedded” cameras rolling in “The Sunshine State.”

“Ready to get knocked out?” O’Malley asked.

“Come and suck my d*ck,” Vera responded.

“Come suck my d*ck? That’s weird,” a rattled O’Malley said.

Hard to believe O’Malley finds anything weird considering his extracurricular activities.

Here’s more:

Chito Vera talks about asking Sean O'Malley to suck his dick: pic.twitter.com/GnB2PC1dTY — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) March 6, 2024

“I asked him to suck my d*ck,” Vera explained to the “Embedded” cameras. “I’m bulletproof. I got a strong mentality, all this (expletive) doesn’t get to me. Pressure? Throw more wood to the fire, I live there.”

We’ll find out if “Chito” gets evicted this weekend in Miami.

