 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sean O’Malley left speechless after Marlon Vera taunt backfires during awkward UFC 299 hotel run-in (Video)

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Trying to play mind games with Marlon Vera is a fool’s errand.

That’s a lesson bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley learned ahead of their UFC 299 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight on Sat. night (March 9, 2024) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. “Suga” crossed paths with “Chito” at the promotion’s host hotel with the “Embedded” cameras rolling in “The Sunshine State.”

“Ready to get knocked out?” O’Malley asked.

“Come and suck my d*ck,” Vera responded.

“Come suck my d*ck? That’s weird,” a rattled O’Malley said.

Hard to believe O’Malley finds anything weird considering his extracurricular activities.

Here’s more:

“I asked him to suck my d*ck,” Vera explained to the “Embedded” cameras. “I’m bulletproof. I got a strong mentality, all this (expletive) doesn’t get to me. Pressure? Throw more wood to the fire, I live there.”

We’ll find out if “Chito” gets evicted this weekend in Miami.

LIVE! Watch UFC 299 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BAD BLOOD BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., on Sat., March 9, 2024, with another electric pay-per-view (PPV) card, headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between reigning Bantamweight roost-ruler, Sean O’Malley, running it back against No. 6-ranked contender (and former conqueror), Marlon Vera. In UFC 299’s co-main event, No. 3-seeded Lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier, squares off with surging No. 12-ranked Benoit Saint Denis in an action-packed showdown scheduled for five, five-minute rounds. UFC 299 will also feature the Octagon debut of Michael “Venom” Page, as well as Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena and so much more!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 299 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 299: “O’Malley vs. Vera” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 299 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania