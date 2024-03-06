BELLATOR RETURNS TO PARIS! A New Era for MMA continues as the Bellator Champions Series lands at the Accor Arena in Paris, France on Friday May 17 bringing TWO World Title matchups! @Usmannmgdv @AlexandrShabliy @TeamMixMMA @TigerMagomedov Usman Nurmagomedov… pic.twitter.com/9gzvPK7tAC

While Professional Fighters League (PFL) is set to rock Accor Arena tomorrow (March 7, 2024) with the start of its European Season, Bellator MMA will be doing the same a few months later as Bellator Paris has been booked to go down on May 17, 2024 (at the same venue).

In the main event of the evening, Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0, 1 NC) will defend his Lightweight title against Alexander Shabliy, who is coming in on a nine-fight win streak. He was last seen defeating former 155-pound champion, Patricky Pitbull, at Bellator 301 in Grand Prix semifinal bout, punching his ticket to a championship fight.

As for Nurmagomedov (17-0-1), he won his opening fight of the tournament by sending Benson Henderson into retirement with a first round rear-naked choke (see it again here). In his semifinal bout, he defeated Brent Primus via unanimous decision, but the win was overturned to a “No Contest” a few weeks later after Nurmagomedov tested positive for a banned substance. While he was eventually suspended by California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) and fined $50,000, he was not stripped of his title.

In the co-main event, Bellator Bantamweight champion, Patchy Mix, will attempt to defend his belt against Magomed Magomedov. Mix initially defeated Magomedov in the quarterfinals of the Bantamweight Grand Prix in Dec. 2022 and went on to win the tournament — and the $1 million prize — four months later. As for Magomedov, he bounced back with a win over Danny Sabatello at Bellator MMA x Rizin 2 last summer.

