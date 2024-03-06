Face off! Anthony Joshua stares down Francis Ngannou ahead of ‘Knockout Chaos’ in Riyadh (Video)

Former unified world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua came face-to-face with ex-UFC 265-pound titleholder Francis Ngannou at the conclusion of their “Knockout Chaos” final press conference earlier today (watch it here), held in advance of their DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) showdown on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“Every fight leads to somewhere,” Joshua said. ”This fight is my everything: my soul, my spirit, my mind, my body. Right now I’m not thinking about any championship belts. My main focus is Francis and getting through an intensive, focused training camp, because how I train is how I fight. I won’t say too much, but he brings two arms, a body, like every other fighter does. But it’s just his mind is different to everyone. Everyone has their own unique... like, they’re unique in their own way.”

Defeating Ngannou could lead to the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Olympic silver medalist Zhang Zhilei will lace ‘em up against former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, with the winner also throwing their name into the Fury-Usyk hat. Zhilei is coming off a knockout win over Joe Joyce last fall. As for Parker, he captured a decision win over Deontay Wilder to close out 2023 in Riyadh.

