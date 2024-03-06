Live: PFL Europe Paris ceremonial weigh ins and press conference video

Professional Fighters League (PFL) returns with PFL Europe Paris this Thurs. (March 7) at Accor Arena in Paris, France. The event will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. CET in France and throughout Europe on DAZN. PFL Europe Paris will feature the return of Cedric “The Best” Doumbe (5-0) as he takes on Baissangour “Baki’’ Chamsoudinov (8-0) in a Welterweight main event. The co-main event features former two-weight ARES FC champion Abdoul “The Lazy King” Abdouraguimov (17-1) facing Jack Grant (19-7).

“PFL is excited to launch the 2024 PFL Europe season this Thursday night in Paris in front of a sold out crowd at Accor Arena,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The Professional Fighters League provides the best MMA action in the world and we look forward to having fighters from 15 countries across Europe competing in the 2024 PFL Europe Paris card.”

Complete PFL Europe Paris Card — March 7 at Accor Arena - Live on DAZN at 5 pm CET:

170 lbs.: Cedric Doumbe (170.2) vs. Baissangour “Baki” Chamsoudinov (170.4)

170 lbs.: Abdoul Abdouraguimov (169.7) vs. Jack Grant (169.3)

170 lbs.: Ibrahim Mane (170.8) vs. Chequina Noso Pedro (169.9)

155 lbs.: Yazid Chouchane (154.7) vs. Ignacio Capella (156)

155 lbs.: Jakub Kaszuba (154.9) vs. Kane Mousah (155.9)

170 lbs.: Yassin Najid (170.9) vs. Daniele Miceli (169.7)

265 lbs.: Mickael Groguhe (261.9) vs. Islem Masraf (260.2)

155 lbs.: Patrick Habirora (156) vs. Claudio Pacella (154.8)

170 lbs.: Marian Dimitrov () vs. Erhan Kartal ()

155 lbs.: Connor Hughes (155) vs. Anatolij Baal (154.5)

155 lbs.: Alex Chizov (154.9) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (154.3)

170 lbs.: Tomasz Łangowski (169.5) vs. Florim Zendeli (169)

185 lbs.: Younes Najid (186) vs. Kevin Del (185)

The 2024 PFL Europe Season begins in Paris this Thursday, before returning to where it all started in Newcastle Upon-Tyne at Utilita Arena on June 8, and moving on to new territory in Glasgow for a huge night of playoff action at OVO Hydro on September 28. The season will conclude with an epic Championship event at a venue to be confirmed.

