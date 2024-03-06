Who is Michael ‘Venom’ Page? Here’s the insane KO highlights UFC can’t show you ahead of UFC 299

Michael Page will be making his Octagon debut at UFC 299.

Since “Venom” spent most of his career competing for Bellator MMA, the UFC production team doesn't have much to offer in terms of pre-fight video highlights. That's because Bellator is now owned by Professional Fighters League (PFL), a blockbuster (or sh*tty, depending on who you ask) acquisition that allegedly has UFC CEO Dana White looking over his shoulder.

Or not.

Fortunately for UFC fans interested in seeing what all the fuss is about, the Bellator MMA YouTube channel still has a compilation of “MVP” highlights, which include his skull-crushing finish (not hyperbole) over retired Brazilian bruiser Evangelista “Cyborg” Santos. Page also holds knockout wins over the likes of Ricky Rainey, Rudy Bears, and Richard Kiely, among others.

Page, 36, will make his UFC debut opposite 31 year-old welterweight “Trailblazer” Kevin Holland. Not surprisingly, the talk between these two is already heating up, with more barbs expected to be traded at the pre-fight press conference later this week. Holland is currently ranked No. 13 at 170 pounds, a spot that could be passed on to “MVP” depending what happens this weekend in Miami.

