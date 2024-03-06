 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou final press conference video, live stream updates

By Jesse Holland
Fight week continues!

Heavyweight hurters Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will collide in a DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) boxing headliner this Friday night (March 8, 2024) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. To help keep the promotional hype train on the tracks for what could be “another bad day for boxing,” both “AJ” and “The Predator” will take center stage today in Riyadh for their “Knockout Chaos” final press conference.

Today’s LIVE video stream begins promptly at 11 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“No one still knows what I can do,” Ngannou previously told The MMA Hour. “[Tyson Fury] was my first fight in boxing. As anyone, I’m just improving, and the gap of improvement for a beginner like me, it’s huge. I’m just a beginner improving. I think most likely [I’ll be] knocking Anthony Joshua out. I think that he’s easier to go down than Fury. I mean, not that he’s not a strong fighter. He’s a very tough fighter, but he’s easier to send down than Fury, and it’s harder for him to get back up than Fury.”

Defeating “AJ” could score Ngannou the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

KNOCKOUT CHAOS! "Riyadh Season" concludes on Sat., March 9, 2024, as former unified Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, looks to halt the surprising rise of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, who shocked the combat sports world with a thrilling "Sweet Science" debut against Tyson Fury back in Oct. 2023. In the DAZN-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, interim WBO Heavyweight champion, Zhang Zhilei, will lock horns with professional spoiler, Joseph Parker — who torched Joshua's long-awaited showdown against Deontay Wilder — in a pivotal showdown.

Ngannou, three years older than Joshua at 37, shocked the boxing community with his commanding performance against Tyson Fury last Oct. in Riyadh. The loss established “The Predator” — now listed in the WBC heavyweight rankings — as a major player in the “sweet science” and further delayed his PFL MMA debut.

For much more on Ngannou’s upcoming fight against Joshua in Riyadh click here.

