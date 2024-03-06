Live: UFC 299 media day video stream | O’Malley vs. Vera

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is gearing up for its UFC 299: “O’Malley vs. Vera” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (March 9, 2024) inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

To help prepare fans (and media) for the upcoming “Sunshine State” bonanza, the promotion is holding a special UFC 299 media day, LIVE in the embedded video above beginning promptly at 11 a.m. ET, which includes appearances from reigning 135-pound champion Sean O’Malley and No. 5-ranked title challenger Marlon Vera, among others.

Here’s the full list of UFC 299 media day participants:

Sean O’Malley – UFC bantamweight champion

Marlon Vera – No. 5 UFC bantamweight

Dustin Poirier – No. 3 UFC lightweight

Benoit Saint Denis – No. 12 UFC lightweight

Kevin Holland – No. 13 UFC welterweight

Michael “Venom” Page – UFC welterweight

Gilbert Burns – No. 4 UFC welterweight

Jack Della Maddalena – No. 11 UFC welterweight

Petr Yan – No. 4 UFC bantamweight

Song Yadong – No. 7 UFC bantamweight

Curtis Blaydes – No. 5 UFC heavyweight

Jailton Almeida – No. 7 UFC heavyweight

Katlyn Cerminara – No. 4 UFC flyweight

Maycee Barber – No. 6 UFC flyweight

Mateusz Gamrot – No. 6 UFC lightweight

Rafael Dos Anjos – No. 11 UFC lightweight

Pedro Munhoz – No. 12 UFC bantamweight

Kyler Phillips – UFC bantamweight

Lineup subject to change.

