Live: UFC 299 media day video stream | O’Malley vs. Vera

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is gearing up for its UFC 299: “O’Malley vs. Vera” ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (March 9, 2024) inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
To help prepare fans (and media) for the upcoming “Sunshine State” bonanza, the promotion is holding a special UFC 299 media day, LIVE in the embedded video above beginning promptly at 11 a.m. ET, which includes appearances from reigning 135-pound champion Sean O’Malley and No. 5-ranked title challenger Marlon Vera, among others.
Here’s the full list of UFC 299 media day participants:
Sean O’Malley – UFC bantamweight champion
Marlon Vera – No. 5 UFC bantamweight
Dustin Poirier – No. 3 UFC lightweight
Benoit Saint Denis – No. 12 UFC lightweight
Kevin Holland – No. 13 UFC welterweight
Michael “Venom” Page – UFC welterweight
Gilbert Burns – No. 4 UFC welterweight
Jack Della Maddalena – No. 11 UFC welterweight
Petr Yan – No. 4 UFC bantamweight
Song Yadong – No. 7 UFC bantamweight
Curtis Blaydes – No. 5 UFC heavyweight
Jailton Almeida – No. 7 UFC heavyweight
Katlyn Cerminara – No. 4 UFC flyweight
Maycee Barber – No. 6 UFC flyweight
Mateusz Gamrot – No. 6 UFC lightweight
Rafael Dos Anjos – No. 11 UFC lightweight
Pedro Munhoz – No. 12 UFC bantamweight
Kyler Phillips – UFC bantamweight
Lineup subject to change.
