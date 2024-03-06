Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 299? Broadcast, commentary team set for ‘O’Malley vs. Vera’ PPV in Miami

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to its UFC 299 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 9, 2024) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Headlining the card will be the bantamweight rematch and 135-pound title fight pitting reigning division kingpin Sean O’Malley against bitter rival Marlon Vera.

UFC will roll out the A-team for its broadcast and commentary duties.

Longtime play-by-play man Jon Anik leads the cageside charge, alongside color commentary legend Joe Rogan and former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier. As usual, “Veteran Voice of the Octagon” Bruce Buffer will handle fighter walkouts while roving reporter Megan Olivi covers pre- and post-fight interviews.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

In addition, retired UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen and current 205-pound contender Anthony Smith will serve as desk analysts for the UFC 299 post-fight show. Boxing icon Teddy Atlas will also be on hand to provide his insight and analysis for all the UFC 299 action this weekend in “The Sunshine State.”

