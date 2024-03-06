 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Merab Dvalishvili scores UFC 299 back up slot, faces second weight cut in three weeks

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 298: Volkanovski v Topuria Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Merab Dvalishvili has pretty officially secured a UFC Bantamweight title shot. It took ten consecutive wins and three victories over former world champions to do so, but “The Machine” should be expected to face the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera at some point later this year.

Maybe the wait won’t be so long? Earlier on Tuesday, his management revealed that Dvalishvili was heading to Miami, Florida for UFC 299 to weigh in as the official back up fighter for the main event Bantamweight title fight. If something happens in the next few days to either O’Malley or Vera, Dvalishvili should be expected to replace the missing party and fight for a world title.

It’s a great opportunity for Dvalishvili, one that solidifies his title shot and should earn him a paycheck as well. However, it comes at a cost. Dvalishvili performed very well in his last performance at UFC 298 against Henry Cejudo, but there were rumors that the Georgian suffered a difficult weight cut prior to the bout. Just three weeks later, he’ll again be sweating it out in the sauna in pursuit of the 135-pound limit, and we’ve seen double weight cuts ruin performances in the past.

Most likely, the UFC 299 main event stays together without incident, but it’s an interesting story to watch as fight day approaches.

Insomnia

Who will fight for the Flyweight title at UFC 301? The division is in such an odd state.

It’s a family affair.

A beautiful throw.

There is simply zero chance that Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan doesn’t blow the roof off Miami.

Wearing the PINK and gold befitting a champion!

Speaking of the UFC 299 main event, Cory Sandhagen’s prediction and breakdown is as good as any!

Khabib one upped! I hope this lion had a good life, but ... I doubt it.

A breakdown of a signature Dvalishvili takedown:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The ref gave her a chance, but this might as well be a liver kick walk off KO.

This is a d’arce choke, not an anaconda, but it is slick!

I don’t feel like the modern fight fan appreciates Eddie Wineland enough — a Bantamweight pioneer with a great career that lasted many years and many knockout wins!

Random Land

For informational purposes only.

Midnight Music: Blues, 1961

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

