Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Merab Dvalishvili has pretty officially secured a UFC Bantamweight title shot. It took ten consecutive wins and three victories over former world champions to do so, but “The Machine” should be expected to face the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera at some point later this year.

Maybe the wait won’t be so long? Earlier on Tuesday, his management revealed that Dvalishvili was heading to Miami, Florida for UFC 299 to weigh in as the official back up fighter for the main event Bantamweight title fight. If something happens in the next few days to either O’Malley or Vera, Dvalishvili should be expected to replace the missing party and fight for a world title.

✈️ booked @MerabDvalishvil is headed to Miami tmrw for #UFC299 as the official title fight back up. Let's make it a pink panty night! #MiamiMerab pic.twitter.com/Eg0nwTyRFm — KOreps (@ko_reps) March 6, 2024

It’s a great opportunity for Dvalishvili, one that solidifies his title shot and should earn him a paycheck as well. However, it comes at a cost. Dvalishvili performed very well in his last performance at UFC 298 against Henry Cejudo, but there were rumors that the Georgian suffered a difficult weight cut prior to the bout. Just three weeks later, he’ll again be sweating it out in the sauna in pursuit of the 135-pound limit, and we’ve seen double weight cuts ruin performances in the past.

Most likely, the UFC 299 main event stays together without incident, but it’s an interesting story to watch as fight day approaches.

Insomnia

Who will fight for the Flyweight title at UFC 301? The division is in such an odd state.

If I would finish Perez I personally think I would deserve title shot but it wasn’t my best performance and I wanna fight Royval next for 5 rounds!



Sometimes performance not best but I always make weight and out of 35 fights I have never pulled out from the fight!



Whatever… pic.twitter.com/9LXSxo8z6v — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 5, 2024

It’s a family affair.

this photo of Chito Vera’s wife helping him cut weight for the Rob Font fight is one of the hardest MMA pics ever pic.twitter.com/aiu4pHPHqB — OOC MMA (@oocmma) March 5, 2024

A beautiful throw.

There is simply zero chance that Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan doesn’t blow the roof off Miami.

⚡️Petr Yan is finally back after 364 days. pic.twitter.com/DXtaMSO3ln — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) March 4, 2024

Wearing the PINK and gold befitting a champion!

Speaking of the UFC 299 main event, Cory Sandhagen’s prediction and breakdown is as good as any!

Khabib one upped! I hope this lion had a good life, but ... I doubt it.

A breakdown of a signature Dvalishvili takedown:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The ref gave her a chance, but this might as well be a liver kick walk off KO.

Jady Menezes doubles over Gisela Luna in the 2nd with a liver kick then swarms for the finish. A true ass kicking #UAEWarriors pic.twitter.com/NHJEsM9uS2 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 3, 2024

This is a d’arce choke, not an anaconda, but it is slick!

Badr Atiff submits Breno Yuri Santos with a slick anaconda at #UAEWarriors48



A fun bantamweight fight while it lasted. pic.twitter.com/sgxRvmk2R4 — Steven Rae (@stevenrae_) March 3, 2024

I don’t feel like the modern fight fan appreciates Eddie Wineland enough — a Bantamweight pioneer with a great career that lasted many years and many knockout wins!

Eddie Wineland KO1 Ken Stone (Slam)



12.16.2010 | WEC 53 pic.twitter.com/nGcV5t39VT — Forgotten Finishes (@FightsForgotten) March 4, 2024

Random Land

For informational purposes only.

Midnight Music: Blues, 1961

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.