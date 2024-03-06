Welcome to Midnight Mania!
Merab Dvalishvili has pretty officially secured a UFC Bantamweight title shot. It took ten consecutive wins and three victories over former world champions to do so, but “The Machine” should be expected to face the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera at some point later this year.
Maybe the wait won’t be so long? Earlier on Tuesday, his management revealed that Dvalishvili was heading to Miami, Florida for UFC 299 to weigh in as the official back up fighter for the main event Bantamweight title fight. If something happens in the next few days to either O’Malley or Vera, Dvalishvili should be expected to replace the missing party and fight for a world title.
✈️ booked @MerabDvalishvil is headed to Miami tmrw for #UFC299 as the official title fight back up. Let's make it a pink panty night! #MiamiMerab pic.twitter.com/Eg0nwTyRFm— KOreps (@ko_reps) March 6, 2024
It’s a great opportunity for Dvalishvili, one that solidifies his title shot and should earn him a paycheck as well. However, it comes at a cost. Dvalishvili performed very well in his last performance at UFC 298 against Henry Cejudo, but there were rumors that the Georgian suffered a difficult weight cut prior to the bout. Just three weeks later, he’ll again be sweating it out in the sauna in pursuit of the 135-pound limit, and we’ve seen double weight cuts ruin performances in the past.
Most likely, the UFC 299 main event stays together without incident, but it’s an interesting story to watch as fight day approaches.
Insomnia
Who will fight for the Flyweight title at UFC 301? The division is in such an odd state.
If I would finish Perez I personally think I would deserve title shot but it wasn’t my best performance and I wanna fight Royval next for 5 rounds!— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 5, 2024
Sometimes performance not best but I always make weight and out of 35 fights I have never pulled out from the fight!
Whatever… pic.twitter.com/9LXSxo8z6v
It’s a family affair.
this photo of Chito Vera’s wife helping him cut weight for the Rob Font fight is one of the hardest MMA pics ever pic.twitter.com/aiu4pHPHqB— OOC MMA (@oocmma) March 5, 2024
A beautiful throw.
Judo is magic ✨ pic.twitter.com/InuMxH4hhg— BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) March 5, 2024
There is simply zero chance that Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan doesn’t blow the roof off Miami.
⚡️Petr Yan is finally back after 364 days. pic.twitter.com/DXtaMSO3ln— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) March 4, 2024
Wearing the PINK and gold befitting a champion!
It's all in the ✨details✨#UFC299 | @SugaSeanMMA pic.twitter.com/bu39tbtJ7Y— UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2024
Speaking of the UFC 299 main event, Cory Sandhagen’s prediction and breakdown is as good as any!
Khabib one upped! I hope this lion had a good life, but ... I doubt it.
A breakdown of a signature Dvalishvili takedown:
Slips, rips, and KO clips
The ref gave her a chance, but this might as well be a liver kick walk off KO.
Jady Menezes doubles over Gisela Luna in the 2nd with a liver kick then swarms for the finish. A true ass kicking #UAEWarriors pic.twitter.com/NHJEsM9uS2— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 3, 2024
This is a d’arce choke, not an anaconda, but it is slick!
Badr Atiff submits Breno Yuri Santos with a slick anaconda at #UAEWarriors48— Steven Rae (@stevenrae_) March 3, 2024
A fun bantamweight fight while it lasted. pic.twitter.com/sgxRvmk2R4
I don’t feel like the modern fight fan appreciates Eddie Wineland enough — a Bantamweight pioneer with a great career that lasted many years and many knockout wins!
Eddie Wineland KO1 Ken Stone (Slam)— Forgotten Finishes (@FightsForgotten) March 4, 2024
12.16.2010 | WEC 53 pic.twitter.com/nGcV5t39VT
Random Land
For informational purposes only.
Midnight Music: Blues, 1961
Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.
