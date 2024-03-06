Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, once again serves as the front line for boxing’s eternal war with mixed martial arts (MMA) this weekend (Fri., March 8, 2024) when Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou headline “Knockout Chaos” at the familiar stomping grounds of Kingdom Arena. As usual, the Saudis have spared no expense for the DAZN-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, and appropriately, neither have our friends at DraftKings.

Let’s see what’s on tap at the sportsbook, shall we?

Moneyline

Anthony Joshua -450

Francis Ngannou +320

Total Rounds

Fight Outcome

Anthony Joshua by Decision or Technical Decision +400

Anthony Joshua by KO/TKO/DQ −190

Draw +1800

Francis Ngannou by Decision or Technical Decision +2200

Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ +380

Alternate Fight Outcome

Anthony Joshua to Win by KO +220

Anthony Joshua to Win by TKO +110

Anthony Joshua to Win by Disqualification +8000

Anthony Joshua to Win by Unanimous Decision +550

Anthony Joshua to Win by Split Decision +1600

Anthony Joshua to Win by Majority Decision +3000

Draw +1800

Francis Ngannou to Win by KO +1000

Francis Ngannou to Win by TKO +550

Francis Ngannou to Win by Disqualification +10000

Francis Ngannou to Win by Unanimous Decision +4000

Francis Ngannou to Win by Split Decision +6500

Francis Ngannou to Win by Majority Decision +8000

Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1

Yes +5000

Moneyline / Total Knockdowns

Anthony Joshua to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +135

Anthony Joshua to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +125

Francis Ngannou to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +700

Francis Ngannou to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +650

Anthony Joshua to Be Knocked Down

Yes +200

No −285

Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down

Yes +300

Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down

Yes −550

No +340

Francis Ngannou to Be Knocked Down

Yes −330

No +225

To Be Knocked Down and Win

Anthony Joshua +750

Francis Ngannou +1200

Total Knockdowns

Over 1.5 −110

Under 1.5 −120

Knockdown Round Betting

Anthony Joshua to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +2800

Anthony Joshua to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +750

Anthony Joshua to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +300

Francis Ngannou to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1100

Francis Ngannou to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +240

Francis Ngannou to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 −200

Round Betting

Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 1 +2000

Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 2 +1400

Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 3 +1200

Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 4 +1000

Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 5 +900

Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 6 +900

Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 7 +900

Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 8 +1000

Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 9 +1200

Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 10 +1400

Anthony Joshua Decision Or Tech Decision +400

Draw +1800

Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 1 +4000

Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 2 +3000

Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 3 +3000

Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 4 +3000

Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 5 +3000

Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 6 +3000

Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 7 +4000

Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 8 +5000

Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 9 +6500

Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 10 +8000

Francis Ngannou Decision Or Tech Decision +2200

Alternate Round Betting

Anthony Joshua to Win In 1-5 Rounds +225

Anthony Joshua to Win In 6-10 Rounds +180

Anthony Joshua Decision or Tech Decision +400

Draw +1800

Francis Ngannou to Win In 1-5 Rounds +700

Francis Ngannou to Win In 6-10 Rounds +1100

Francis Ngannou Decision or Tech Decision +2200

Round Group Betting

Anthony Joshua To Win In Rounds 1-2 +750

Anthony Joshua To Win In Rounds 3-4 +550

Anthony Joshua To Win In Rounds 5-6 +450

Anthony Joshua To Win In Rounds 7-8 +475

Anthony Joshua To Win In Rounds 9-10 +700

Anthony Joshua Decision or Tech Decision +400

Draw +1800

Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 1-2 +1600

Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 3-4 +1600

Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 5-6 +1600

Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 7-8 +2500

Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 9-10 +4000

Francis Ngannou Decision or Tech Decision +2200

When Will The Fight End

To Go the Distance +265

Round 5 +700

Round 6 +700

Round 4 +800

Round 7 +800

Round 3 +900

Round 8 +900

Round 2 +1000

Round 9 +1100

Round 10 +1200

Round 1 +1400

Either Alternate Round Betting

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 6-10 +140

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-5 +150

To Go the Distance +265

Thoughts: The likeliest outcome sees Joshua lean on his conditioning, mobility and experience to stay out of danger and out-class Ngannou for a decision win. Though Joshua hits like a truck, Ngannou has shrugged off gnarly blows from the likes of Stipe Miocic in four-ounce gloves, and I can’t imagine Joshua selling out in pursuit of a knockout after what happened to him against Andy Ruiz Jr. (watch highlights).

Joshua by any sort of decision is a very tempting +400, but if you want to acknowledge the possibility of Joshua turning up the heat once Ngannou starts to fade, you could hedge your bets with Joshua 6-10 at +180. Or, just bet on him straight-up because -450 is very generous considering the circumstances.

Beyond that, Ngannou is at +225 to not be knocked down, which is hard to pass up. As I said, he’s as durable as they come and Joshua’s not one to force the issue if doing so puts him in unreasonable danger. Even if Joshua does get the finish, it’s far more likely to be an accumulation of blows or a corner stoppage than a 10-count.

If you’re convinced that Ngannou will turn Joshua’s lights out, bet on him to do it inside of five rounds at +700. Joshua’s got the better motor by a significant margin and Ngannou’s not clipping him unless “The Predator’s” gas tank is full.

For more on “Joshua vs. Ngannou” and other boxing-related events, click here.