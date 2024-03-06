Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, once again serves as the front line for boxing’s eternal war with mixed martial arts (MMA) this weekend (Fri., March 8, 2024) when Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou headline “Knockout Chaos” at the familiar stomping grounds of Kingdom Arena. As usual, the Saudis have spared no expense for the DAZN-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, and appropriately, neither have our friends at DraftKings.
Moneyline
Total Rounds
Fight Outcome
- Anthony Joshua by Decision or Technical Decision +400
- Anthony Joshua by KO/TKO/DQ −190
- Draw +1800
- Francis Ngannou by Decision or Technical Decision +2200
- Francis Ngannou by KO/TKO/DQ +380
Alternate Fight Outcome
- Anthony Joshua to Win by KO +220
- Anthony Joshua to Win by TKO +110
- Anthony Joshua to Win by Disqualification +8000
- Anthony Joshua to Win by Unanimous Decision +550
- Anthony Joshua to Win by Split Decision +1600
- Anthony Joshua to Win by Majority Decision +3000
- Draw +1800
- Francis Ngannou to Win by KO +1000
- Francis Ngannou to Win by TKO +550
- Francis Ngannou to Win by Disqualification +10000
- Francis Ngannou to Win by Unanimous Decision +4000
- Francis Ngannou to Win by Split Decision +6500
- Francis Ngannou to Win by Majority Decision +8000
Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1
- Yes +5000
Moneyline / Total Knockdowns
- Anthony Joshua to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +135
- Anthony Joshua to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +125
- Francis Ngannou to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +700
- Francis Ngannou to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +650
Anthony Joshua to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +200
- No −285
Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +300
Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down
- Yes −550
- No +340
Francis Ngannou to Be Knocked Down
- Yes −330
- No +225
To Be Knocked Down and Win
- Anthony Joshua +750
- Francis Ngannou +1200
Total Knockdowns
- Over 1.5 −110
- Under 1.5 −120
Knockdown Round Betting
- Anthony Joshua to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +2800
- Anthony Joshua to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +750
- Anthony Joshua to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +300
- Francis Ngannou to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1100
- Francis Ngannou to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +240
- Francis Ngannou to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 −200
Round Betting
- Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 1 +2000
- Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 2 +1400
- Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 3 +1200
- Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 4 +1000
- Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 5 +900
- Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 6 +900
- Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 7 +900
- Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 8 +1000
- Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 9 +1200
- Anthony Joshua to Win In Round 10 +1400
- Anthony Joshua Decision Or Tech Decision +400
- Draw +1800
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 1 +4000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 2 +3000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 3 +3000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 4 +3000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 5 +3000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 6 +3000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 7 +4000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 8 +5000
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 9 +6500
- Francis Ngannou to Win In Round 10 +8000
- Francis Ngannou Decision Or Tech Decision +2200
Alternate Round Betting
- Anthony Joshua to Win In 1-5 Rounds +225
- Anthony Joshua to Win In 6-10 Rounds +180
- Anthony Joshua Decision or Tech Decision +400
- Draw +1800
- Francis Ngannou to Win In 1-5 Rounds +700
- Francis Ngannou to Win In 6-10 Rounds +1100
- Francis Ngannou Decision or Tech Decision +2200
Round Group Betting
- Anthony Joshua To Win In Rounds 1-2 +750
- Anthony Joshua To Win In Rounds 3-4 +550
- Anthony Joshua To Win In Rounds 5-6 +450
- Anthony Joshua To Win In Rounds 7-8 +475
- Anthony Joshua To Win In Rounds 9-10 +700
- Anthony Joshua Decision or Tech Decision +400
- Draw +1800
- Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 1-2 +1600
- Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 3-4 +1600
- Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 5-6 +1600
- Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 7-8 +2500
- Francis Ngannou To Win In Rounds 9-10 +4000
- Francis Ngannou Decision or Tech Decision +2200
When Will The Fight End
- To Go the Distance +265
- Round 5 +700
- Round 6 +700
- Round 4 +800
- Round 7 +800
- Round 3 +900
- Round 8 +900
- Round 2 +1000
- Round 9 +1100
- Round 10 +1200
- Round 1 +1400
Either Alternate Round Betting
- Fight to Be Won in Rounds 6-10 +140
- Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-5 +150
- To Go the Distance +265
Thoughts: The likeliest outcome sees Joshua lean on his conditioning, mobility and experience to stay out of danger and out-class Ngannou for a decision win. Though Joshua hits like a truck, Ngannou has shrugged off gnarly blows from the likes of Stipe Miocic in four-ounce gloves, and I can’t imagine Joshua selling out in pursuit of a knockout after what happened to him against Andy Ruiz Jr. (watch highlights).
Joshua by any sort of decision is a very tempting +400, but if you want to acknowledge the possibility of Joshua turning up the heat once Ngannou starts to fade, you could hedge your bets with Joshua 6-10 at +180. Or, just bet on him straight-up because -450 is very generous considering the circumstances.
Beyond that, Ngannou is at +225 to not be knocked down, which is hard to pass up. As I said, he’s as durable as they come and Joshua’s not one to force the issue if doing so puts him in unreasonable danger. Even if Joshua does get the finish, it’s far more likely to be an accumulation of blows or a corner stoppage than a 10-count.
If you’re convinced that Ngannou will turn Joshua’s lights out, bet on him to do it inside of five rounds at +700. Joshua’s got the better motor by a significant margin and Ngannou’s not clipping him unless “The Predator’s” gas tank is full.
