Cory Sandhagen open to rebooking Umar Nurmagomedov matchup, believes win would ‘solidify’ title shot

Cory Sandhagen isn’t afraid of the Nurmagomedov family’s best Bantamweight.

Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) return to Nashville, Tennessee was originally supposed to see the now-undefeated 17-0 Umar Nurmagomedov tested against his highest-caliber opponent to date in August 2023. Unfortunately for the pair of contenders, Nurmagomedov suffered an injury that forced him to withdraw from the Sandhagen clash.

Sandhagen, 31, instead went on to fight Rob Font, whom he defeated via a dominant five-round unanimous decision. "The Sandman" has been on the mend from injuries of his own since then, but Nurmagomedov just returned with a unanimous decision win over Bezkat Almakhan at UFC Vegas 87 this past weekend (March 2, 2024). Therefore, presenting the question as to what's next for one of the division's most intriguing competitors.

“I have no problem fighting Umar, especially if they’re telling me that it’s for a No. 1 contender spot,” Sandhagen told Shakiel Mahjouri (h/t MMA News). “If they’re that high on him then yeah, let’s go at it, decide who should be fighting for the belt next, and let’s solidify this thing for me so that there’s no more question about whether it should be me, or someone else.

“If I win the next one against Umar there’s absolutely no argument that I shouldn’t be fighting for the belt next,” he concluded.

Sandhagen is currently on the shortlist of possible next fighters to challenge for Bantamweight gold after putting together an impressive three-fight winning streak (17-4 overall). The middle win of the trio came over Marlon "Chito" Vera, who will challenge the champion, Sean O'Malley, in a rematch at UFC 299 this weekend (Sat., March 9, 2024). O'Malley has already mentioned Sandhagen on a few occasions as a future possibility, leaving the Aurora, Colorado native with an enhanced investment in the title tilt.