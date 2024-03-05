 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 299’s Kevin Holland to knock ‘Bellator guy’ Michael Page ‘off to a different league’ — ‘He’s not a UFC guy’

By Drake Riggs
/ new

Kevin Holland will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) turf against the promotional newcomer, Michael “Venom” Page, at UFC 299 in Miami, Florida this weekend (Sat., March 9, 2024).

Page, 36, has been one of the more popular and polarizing fighters on the Bellator roster for the past decade. After finishing out his contract in 2023, “MVP” made the jump to UFC, signing to make his debut against Octagon mainstay, Holland.

Holland, 31, has fought 20 times (12-7, 1 no contest, 25-10, 1 no contest overall) since he arrived in the promotion after he earned a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in the summer of 2018. Page, on the other hand, enjoyed a solid 18-fight run (16-2, 21-2 overall) in Bellator that started in May 2014. The sensational striker will look to quickly rise through the ranks, but Holland won’t let it be at his expense.

“He’s not a UFC guy, he’s a Bellator guy,” Holland told ESPN. “If I wanted to fight Bellator guys I would have went to Bellator. I’m in the UFC. Sounds good, welcome to the party. Hopefully, after I smash him he’s not even here anymore and he goes off to a different league and does his thing.

“It’s a free body. That’s all it is,” he concluded. “It’s not a higher pay, it’s not a jump up in ranking, it’s just a free body. It’s another kill to add to the hunt list. That’s all it is.”

The London, England native, Page, didn’t even break a sweat his last time out at Bellator 292 in March 2023. Page took on fellow perennial Welterweight contender, Goiti Yamauchi, and needed only 26 seconds to score a disgusting leg kick technical knockout that broke the kneecap of his opponent (watch highlights).

Heading into UFC 299, Holland can get back in the win column by overcoming the Brit after he came up short against Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena via split decision at Noche UFC in September 2023.

“I think sometimes with the style he has people are probably gonna discredit a little bit,” Holland said. “People hate to see flashy stuff sometimes and hate to see things that you can’t do, right? So, he might be a little better than people think. Pretty sure he’s fast, pretty sure he has good power, the way he’s finishing people and stuff like that.

“All that being said, he’s hitting guys with bad timing and no head movement, no footwork,” he concluded. “I do a little bit of everything. So, it should be a pretty fun show for me.”

LIVE! Watch UFC 299 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

WORLD FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Sat., Feb. 17, 2024, for the first time in more than two years with its latest pay-per-view (PPV) show. In the ESPN+-streamed PPV main event, reigning Featherweight roost-ruler, Alexander Volkanovski, will defend his 145-pound strap against undefeated surging Spanish contender, Ilia Topuria. In addition, former Middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker, will finally square off with mercurial mauler, Paulo Costa, in UFC 298’s co-feature. UFC 298 will also feature the returns of Ian Garry, Geoff Neal, Henry Cejudo, Merab Dvalishvili and so much more!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 299 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET (simulcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET), before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 299: “O’Malley vs. Vera 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania