Conor McGregor ‘still holding hope for June 29’ against Michael Chandler, wants Nate Diaz trilogy in The Sphere

Conor McGregor knows what he wants his 2024 to look like inside the Octagon.

It’s been quite a saga for “The Notorious” since he returned to the mixed martial arts (MMA) fold with his appearance opposite fellow coach, Michael Chandler, on The Ultimate Fighter 31 (TUF) IN 2023. The pair have been expected to collide at some point but are still awaiting an official date.

Although any potential United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) restrictions are now out of the way, McGregor, 35 remains shelved. The former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion stated early into 2024 that he and Chandler were lined up for International Fight Week in a Middleweight bout on June 24, 2024. UFC CEO, Dana White, has debunked the claims, but that’s when McGregor would fight next if he had it his way.

“Still holding hope for June 29,” McGregor said in an Instagram story (h/t MMA Fighting). “Lack of action on it, however, is now causing lack of enthusiasm. I need a decision soon. I am the most tested athlete under this new regime. Yet no date to fight.

“The game is a bit lackluster also at present, which isn’t helping,” he concluded. “I hope these next few cards pop and I get a date. Eliminate distractions and begin real work towards it.”

McGregor’s last fight saw him suffer a second consecutive defeat (22-6 overall) to Lightweight rival, Dustin Poirier, when he broke his leg in round one of their trilogy bout (watch highlights) at UFC 264 in July 2021. The first of McGregor’s last three victories came against his most notable rival, Nate Diaz, however.

Should McGregor get his intended Chandler match up, he then hopes to turn around for a historic trilogy showdown with Diaz at UFC 306 on Sept. 14, 2024.

“I wish for this on Mexican Independence Day in The Sphere,” McGregor said about the Diaz trilogy. “Chandler June, Diaz September. I have let this be known.”

To take things one step further, McGregor remains interested in an eventual sophomore appearance in the boxing ring against Manny Pacquiao. McGregor made his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather when he lost via a 10th round technical knockout in August 2017.

“It’s still there,” McGregor said about facing Pacquiao. “Could be December. The Saudis are game changers in the market 100 percent.”