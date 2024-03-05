Snow Cone Sean O’Malley scores custom pink fight trunks, begs fans to order UFC 299 PPV ‘before it sells out’

4 days out from 299, go buy the PPV before it sells out! pic.twitter.com/xu4jCazxO2

Hurry up and order the UFC 299 pay-per-view (PPV) “before it sells out.”

That was the message from current bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, who may not understand how PPV works. Or maybe he meant tickets? Hard to say, but either way it’s probably best if “Suga” sticks to fighting and leaves the marketing to the promotion.

Speaking of which, it looks like O’Malley will be rocking custom pink fight trunks this weekend in “The Sunshine State,” which match his pink and blue hair. I’m having flashbacks to my seventh birthday party when Gram-Gram gifted me the Snoopy Snow Cone Machine.

It’s yum-yum fun that is cool and keen, and it’s name is the Snoopy Snow Cone Machine!

Here’s a closer look:

The Suga Show is going ✨pink ✨@SugaSeanMMA will wear pink shorts in his first bantamweight title defense this weekend at #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/dLsLPTej5P — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2024

O’Malley, 29, will be making his first bantamweight title defense against Marlon Vera, 31, the only fighter to register a victory over “Suga” inside the Octagon. Their five-round main event tops the UFC 299 card this Sat. night (March 9, 2024) at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Vera’s trunks will be yellow.

For much more on this weekend’s UFC 299 PPV extravaganza click here.