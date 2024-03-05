 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Snow Cone Sean O’Malley scores custom pink fight trunks, begs fans to order UFC 299 PPV ‘before it sells out’

By Jesse Holland
Hurry up and order the UFC 299 pay-per-view (PPV) “before it sells out.”

That was the message from current bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, who may not understand how PPV works. Or maybe he meant tickets? Hard to say, but either way it’s probably best if “Suga” sticks to fighting and leaves the marketing to the promotion.

Speaking of which, it looks like O’Malley will be rocking custom pink fight trunks this weekend in “The Sunshine State,” which match his pink and blue hair. I’m having flashbacks to my seventh birthday party when Gram-Gram gifted me the Snoopy Snow Cone Machine.

It’s yum-yum fun that is cool and keen, and it’s name is the Snoopy Snow Cone Machine!

Here’s a closer look:

O’Malley, 29, will be making his first bantamweight title defense against Marlon Vera, 31, the only fighter to register a victory over “Suga” inside the Octagon. Their five-round main event tops the UFC 299 card this Sat. night (March 9, 2024) at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Vera’s trunks will be yellow.

For much more on this weekend’s UFC 299 PPV extravaganza click here.

