UFC 299: ‘Faster’ Sean O’Malley has ‘better skills’ than ‘peak’ Conor McGregor — ‘Speed kills’

Sean O’Malley believes he’s “faster” and has “better skills” than Conor McGregor.

That said, “Suga” also admits he would probably get knocked out if he was forced to throw down against the “big fridge” who is currently lumbering around at close to 200 pounds. But facing the featherweight version who stopped Jose Aldo?

It would likely prove to be a far more “competitive fight.”

“Conor ... peak? I don’t even really hit 160 when I’m heavy,” O’Malley told PBD Podcast. “That dude’s walking around like 195 right now, 185. He’s just a big f—ker, and he’s just getting bigger. So I don’t necessarily love my odds against that, but just boxing? It’s like speed kills and I’m pretty quick, but out of respect I’ll say Conor can knock me out.”

O’Malley is not ruling out a jump to featherweight at some point down the line.

“I think I have better skills,” O’Malley continued. “I can stand southpaw, orthodox and have very good defense. I think I have the best striking in MMA hands down, to be honest, or hands up. Conor in his prime at 145 when he knocked out Jose Aldo, and me moving up to 145, I would still be a bit lighter, but I’m taller. I believe I’m faster. I think it would be a competitive fight back in the day when he was 145.”

While McGregor remains stuck in limbo, O’Malley will make his Octagon return to rematch Marlon Vera — with his 135-pound title on the line — in the UFC 299 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (March 9, 2024) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

