Latest UFC rankings update: Umar Nurmagomedov cracks bantamweight Top 10 following UFC Vegas 87

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its official rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 87 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last Sat. night (March 2, 2024) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas. That’s where heavyweight hurter Jairzinho Rozenstruik captured a technical knockout victory over Shamil Gaziev in the ESPN+ main event. As a result, “Bigi Boy” climbed one spot in the 265-pound rankings to No. 11, tied with longtime veteran Derrick Lewis. Elsewhere on the card, undefeated bantamweight prospect Umar Nurmagomedov improved his record to 17-0 with a unanimous decision victory over Bekzat Almakhan, good enough for the No. 10 spot at 135 pounds.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Islam Makhachev

2. Jon Jones

3. Leon Edwards

4. Alex Pereira

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Charles Oliveira

7. Alexander Volkanovski

8. Sean O’Malley

9. Dricus Du Plessis

10. Alexandre Pantoja

11. Israel Adesanya

12. Tom Aspinall

13. Sean Strickland

14. Max Holloway

15. Aljamain Sterling

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Royval

2. Brandon Moreno

3. Amir Albazi

4. Kai Kara France

5. Matheus Nicolau

6. Manel Kape

7. Muhammad Mokaev +1

8. Alex Perez -1

9. Tim Elliott +1

10. Steve Erceg +2

11. Matt Schnell -2

12. Tagir Ulanbekov -1

13. Tatsuro Taira +2

14. David Dvorak

15. Su Mudaerji -2

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Sean O’Malley

1. Merab Dvalishvili

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Cory Sandhagen

4. Petr Yan

5. Marlon Vera

6. Henry Cejudo

7. Song Yadong

8. Deiveson Figueiredo

9. Rob Font

10. Umar Nurmagomedov +3

11. Jonathan Martinez -1

12. Dominick Cruz -1

13. Pedro Munhoz -1

14. Mario Bautista

15. Ricky Simon

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Ilia Topuria

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Max Holloway

3. Brian Ortega

4. Yair Rodriguez

5. Movsar Evloev

6. Arnold Allen

7. Josh Emmett

8. Calvin Kattar

9. Giga Chikadze

10. Bryce Mitchell

11. Edson Barboza

12. Dan Ige

13. Sodiq Yusuff

14. Lerone Murphy

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Arman Tsarukyan

5. Michael Chandler

6. Mateusz Gamrot

7. Beneil Dariush

8. Rafael Fiziev

9. Jalin Turner

10. Dan Hooker

11. Rafael dos Anjos

12. Benoit Saint-Denis

13. Renato Moicano

14. Bobby Green

15. Drew Dober

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Belal Muhammed

3. Shavkat Rakhmonov

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Colby Covington

6. Ian Machado Garry

7. Sean Brady

8. Stephen Thompson

9. Geoff Neal

10. Vicente Luque

11. Jack Della Maddalena

12. Neil Magny

13. Kevin Holland

14. Michael Chiesa

15. Rinat Fakhretdinov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Dricus Du Plessis

1. Sean Strickland

2. Israel Adesanya

3. Robert Whittaker

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Marvin Vettori

6. Paulo Costa

7. Brendan Allen

8. Nassourdine Imavov

9. (T) Roman Dolidze

9. (T) Jack Hermansson

11. Khamzat Chimaev

12. Paul Craig

13. Anthony Hernandez

14. Chris Curtis

15. Caio Borralho

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Alex Pereira

1. Jamahal Hill

2. Jiri Prochazka

3. Magomed Ankalaev

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. Nikita Krylov

7. Johnny Walker

8. Khalil Rountree

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Anthony Smith

11. Ryan Spann

12. Alonzo Menifield

13. Azamat Murzakanov

14. Dominick Reyes

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Tom Aspinall

2. Ciryl Gane

3. Sergei Pavlovich

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Curtis Blaydes

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Jailton Almeida

8. Serghei Spivac

9. Tai Tuivasa

10. Marcin Tybura

11. (T) Derrick Lewis -1

11. (T) Jairzinho Rozenstruik +1

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

15. Rodrigo Nascimento

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Zhang Weili

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Erin Blanchfield

5. Julianna Pena

6. Manon Fiorot

7. Raquel Pennington

8. Rose Namajunas

9. Tatiana Suarez

10. Yan Xiaonan

11. Jessica Andrade

12. Amanda Lemos

13. Ketlen Vieira

14. Irene Aldana

15. Mayra Bueno Silva

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Yan Xiaonan

2. Tatiana Suarez

3. Amanda Lemos

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Virna Jandiroba

6. Marina Rodriguez

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Amanda Ribas

9. Luana Pinheiro

10. Loopy Godinez

11. Tabatha Ricci

12. Angela Hill

13. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

14. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

15. Gillian Robertson

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Erin Blanchfield

3. Manon Fiorot

4. Katlyn Cerminara

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Maycee Barber

7. Natalia Silva

8. Amanda Ribas

9. Viviane Araújo

10. Tracy Cortez

11. Ariane Lipski

12. Karine Silva

13. Casey O’Neill

14. Miranda Maverick

15. Jasmine Jasudavicius

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Raquel Pennington

1. Julianna Pena

2. Mayra Bueno Silva

3. Ketlen Vieira

4. Irene Aldana

5. Holly Holm

6. Pannie Kianzad

7. Yana Santos

8. Miesha Tate

9. Karol Rosa

10. Macy Chiasson

11. Norma Dumont

12. Julia Avila

13. Josiane Nunes

14. Chelsea Chandler

15. Melissa Dixon

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the bantamweight division, following the UFC 299: “O’Malley vs. Vera” pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 9, 2024) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.