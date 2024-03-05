Michael “Venom” Page makes his long-anticipated UFC debut this Saturday at UFC 299, and he’s already visualizing how his quest for championship gold will end.

If he gets past Kevin Holland on March 9th with his usual spectacular style, Page could jump into the contenders circle at 170 pounds, just one or two more fights away from a big title match with welterweight champ Leon Edwards. Would it take some Dana White privilege? Sure, but that’s never in short supply when you could headline a stadium show in the UK.

“It’s not really just the fight, it’s more about the occasion, but Leon Edwards,” Page said in an interview with UFC.com. “I’m cool with him, there’s no bad blood there, but like I said, we’re prizefighters at the end of the day. We also spoke about what was happening in the UK and what’s happening for the UK right now. I can already foresee me, Leon Edwards, in a stadium, in the U.K.”

“And regardless of what happens, the result on that day, the belt stays with the UK at the end of it and that excites me. Not even for my myself, but for what it is going to mean to the UK.”

But first Page will have to prove he can execute against top competition in the UFC. Enter Kevin Holland, who has become a de facto gatekeeper for the top ten at 170. He’s tough ... but he’s also not the kind of fighter who’ll drag “MVP” to the ground and hold him there for three rounds.

“[UFC] isn’t like, ‘We’re going to warm you up and give you someone that’s not rated or new to the game,’” Page said. “Holland is the perfect guy, he’s game, he is tough as nails, entertaining and I’m a fan of him, as well. I always love to take myself to one side and just be a fan of the sport. There are certain guys that I just watch their fights and they’ve had some epic fights and I’m a fan of him from that perspective.”

Finally an MVP UFC fight week. Here’s the head dent Pokéball clip #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/Msogjp9plk — Erik Watson (@Watson519) March 4, 2024

“Venom” insists he’ll be bringing his full arsenal of flashy moves and cheeky behavior to Miami, as he considers himself an entertainer as much as he does a fighter.

“I want to keep bringing as many eyes to the sport as possible,” he said. “I think what’s unique about my style is that it softens the blow for a lot of people because it is so entertaining, and it can be a bit comical, as well. It takes you away from the toughness of the sport, how brutal aspects of it can be.”

Case in point: Page fracturing the skull of Evangelista Santos, and then throwing a poke-ball at his downed opponent.

“I’m just putting on a show, the showmanship side, and people start to appreciate it. I can soften that blow for people and open the door to so many people that probably would never even believe they would ever like mixed martial arts, and pave the way for all of those guys to come and enjoy the same sport.”