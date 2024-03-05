Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Nobody seems that impressed by Jake Paul’s recent knockout win (watch highlights).

At first glance, it should be a solid moment for “The Problem Child.” He flew out of the country, took on a boxer with a better record than his own, and won inside of three minutes. That should be a great night! However, the facade starts to fall apart when Paul’s opponent Ryan Bourland is examined closely: he’s a 35-year-old oil rigger who retired from professional boxing a few years ago.

The bout wasn’t remotely competitive, similar to Paul’s bout a few months ago opposite Andre August (highlights). Paul is effectively padding his record, a time-honored tradition in boxing. However, not everyone appreciates his recent tactics, and the crowd critiquing his choice in opponent includes former UFC champion Michael Bisping, who released a rant on his podcast.

According to “The Count,” Paul is scamming fight fans and making a mockery of boxing by bullying opponents with no chance at victory.

Michael Bisping went on a RANT about Jake Paul's last fight



"He is disrespecting boxing, he's conning the fans. Beating people you know you can beat, that's called a bully."



(via @bisping)

“Jake Paul was always destined to win this fight and you all are the suckers if you paid for this fight.” Bisping said (via MMA News). “Now I know most people didn’t. Unfortunately, his opponent was utter dogs—t and couldn’t make it through one round. ‘How was he able to get it done?’ Oh, he’s just so good. He expected a second round but my god the guy did it round one!

“[Canelo] doesn’t want circus sideshow freakshow fights. He is disrespecting the sport of boxing. He is disrespecting all the people who worked their way up. But more importantly, he’s conning the fans. If Ryan Bourland is your next Uber driver, give him five stars and a good tip. Beating people you know you can beat, that’s called being a bully.”

At one point in 2020, Bisping was in consideration as a possible Paul opponent. The bout never materialized, but since then, the retired Englishman has been highly critical of Paul on several occasions. He’s not alone in his opinions, of course, but there’s clearly no love lost between the two.

Earlier on Monday, Paul seemingly announced his next boxing date as Friday, April 26, 2023. Based on that timeline and how quickly the date has been announced, I wouldn’t expect a significant step up in competition from the recent opponents.

Gotta earn back that $1.5 million somehow.

We’re baaaaaaaacck…

Friday April 26th

Insomnia

Satoshi Ishii definitely took the path less traveled. Here’s hoping the 6th dan Judo black belt enjoys retirement!

For a moment after the Beijing Olympics, one of the most sought-after free agents in MMA. His career took some strange turns. A Japanese judoka who fought Fedor on NYE, won MMA titles in Serbia, and ended up a Croatian citizen fighting in K-1. Hats off to Satoshi Ishii.

An amazing unranked Lightweight match up! The Lightweight cup runneth over with talent.

Merab Dvalishvili is accusing One Championship triple champ Anatoly Malykhin of owing him close to 40 grand! One wonders what the bet was ...

Merab Dvalishvili is accusing One Championship triple champ Anatoly Malykhin of owing him close to 40 grand! One wonders what the bet was ...

Wow @AnatolyMalykhin ... a three division champion! But a real man pays his debt! You made a $50,000 bet with me in 2021 and have paid $11,000. Stand up,be a man,put your money where your big mouth is.I gave you enough time and chased you long enough.Wire the $39,000 balance now!

Manel Kape wants the UFC 301 open shot at Alexandre Pantoja’s title, but missing weight last time hurts his chances badly.

8 weeks to get into action again and let me be honest with you, they are not at my level at all.



8 weeks to get into action again and let me be honest with you, they are not at my level at all.

ANDNEW2024UFCFLYWEIGHTWORLDCHAMPION !!!

This cage is holding quite a bit of mass!

Tom Aspinall sparring with Eddie Hall pic.twitter.com/Zcrlb5gT3f — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) March 4, 2024

The promotion for Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua has been quite cool.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Over the weekend, ex-UFC Heavyweight Chase Sherman earned his revenge over ex-UFC Middleweight Alex Nicholson, who knocked him out back in 2014.

Chase Sherman sleeps Alex Nicholson!!

pic.twitter.com/bxSzUJxFkP — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 3, 2024

Chaos in Poland! It was a nice double leg ...

Shocking scenes at the heavyweight fight in Koszalin, Poland!

MMA fighter Marcin Sianos (0-1) made his professional debut today and landed a hurtful blow on Artur Bizewski (9-0) in the second round before initiating ground and pound, landing an elbow.

Subsequently, angry… pic.twitter.com/hraFZC87Fr — Permante (@PermantexG) March 2, 2024

That first left hook to the liver hurt real bad!

PFL vet Carlos Leal punishes Márcio Breno in R1, breaking down the body before the finishing left hand upstairs. One way traffic for The Lion #UAEWarriors48 pic.twitter.com/y8gTv7waRf — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 4, 2024

Random Land

