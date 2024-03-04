‘They know I can bring the main event action:’ Jairzinho Rozenstruik pleased with UFC headliner confidence

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has headlined more Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events than all current champions not named Leon Edwards and Jon Jones.

UFC Vegas 87 was the sixth time in Rozenstruik’s 13-fight UFC career (8-5, 14-5 overall) that he’s headlined an event inside the Octagon, which ties him with the same amount as the Welterweight champion, Edwards. Suriname’s Rozenstruik, 35, brought his record in headliners back to .500 when he earned a fourth round stoppage over Shamil Gaziev this past weekend (March 2, 2024).

The Heavyweight Fight Night king was unaware of the stat before his recent bout but believes it only further proves the level he’s been at since his UFC arrival in February 2019.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has more UFC main events than every champion except Jon Jones: pic.twitter.com/RA1nLXNbvZ — Fury’s Fight Picks (@LucaFury) February 27, 2024

“I didn’t know that going into the fight,” Rozenstruik said on The MMA Hour. “While I was at fight week on media day everybody started talking about it so I paid a little bit closer attention to that. I’m happy that the UFC sees that I have the main event caliber in me and they know I can bring the main event action. That’s a plus for me as a person and also as a fighter.”

Rozenstruik was undefeated for his first 10-plus fights like his recent opponent Gaziev. Dejected from the first time loss, Gaziev expressed his feelings in the aftermath, which led to a classy response from “Bigi Boy.”

“.@GazievMMA, don’t worry about the loss,” Rozenstruik tweeted. “Imagine what I’ve gone through when I lost my undefeated status. I hope you recover soon! Be good.”

