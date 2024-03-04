Not-dead Ryan Garcia posts troubling message following murder hoax, ex-wife asks boxing fans to ‘pray for him’

Boxing phenom Ryan Garcia released a video on Twitter titled “clearing things up” and instead, only made things far more confusing.

The 25 year-old pugilist was recently the victim of a social media hoax that claims he was killed (seriously) but as you can see from the embedded video reel, he’s still alive and capable of making videos — despite having his phone taken away.

Daily Mail has the screenshot:

Spoiler alert: he wasn’t murdered.

“I’m coming on here to explain what’s going on,” Ryan said. “I’m not in possession of my phone, I can’t get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked. I’m just being really taking advantage. I would personally wanted to just send out a video to the people that love me and my fans, and family that’s concerned that I’m okay. I’m not dead, I believe in Jesus, all those are lies. They try to put me in jail. They blocking my cards. I can’t access my money. I don’t know what’s going on, but just know I’m okay.”

Keep in mind, Ryan also claimed that 99 percent of what he says is trolling.

Ex-wife Andrea Celina posted a social media message in the wake of Ryan’s death hoax, insisting “The Flash” is being oppressed and is “not fine.” Unfortunately, this is not the first time his mental stability has been called into question.

“We are not together and I’ve been in contact with him and he may seen fine but he is not,” Celina wrote on Instagram. “I know in my heart he is being heavily oppressed. This is not a troll, I’m genuinely concerned and so is all his family members. We are not part of any of this and want him to get better but this IS REAL. Pray for him.”

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) is currently scheduled to compete against Devin Haney on April 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Whether or not this latest episode interferes with that pay-per-view (PPV) title fight remains to be seen.