He lives! UFC fighter creamed by flying knee issues first statement following ‘knockout of the year’ candidate

UFC bantamweight newcomer Bernardo Sopai was destroyed by Dana White’s “Contender Series” standout Vinicius Oliveira during their “Fight of the Night” on the UFC Vegas 87 “Prelims” MMA card last weekend at the APEX facility in Las Vegas.

But anyone who thinks a knockout of that magnitude is an automatic career killer should keep in mind that former UFC middleweight Impa Kasanganay, who was made famous by Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Island 5, went on to win a world title and $1 million in cash, so there’s no reason Sopai can’t do likewise.

Until then, he’ll be stuck on the wrong end of this “Knockout of the Year” highlight.

“Thank you everyone for your support,” Sopai (11-3) wrote on Instagram. “Fight didn’t go our way, but I can say that I’ll be back better than ever. Trust me, my goal is the belt and there is nothing that can stop me from achieving it. See you soon!”

Considering the entertaining effort Sopai put forth leading up to the knockout, there’s little doubt UFC will be working overtime to secure his next fight inside the Octagon. Keep in mind “The Lion King” is just 23 years old and has yet to hit his competitive prime.

For complete UFC Vegas 87 results and play-by-play click here.