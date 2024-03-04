Watch ‘Countdown to UFC 299’ full video replay | O’Malley vs. Vera

The countdown has begun!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from the UFC 299 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 9, 2024) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Headlining the card will be the bantamweight rematch and 135-pound title fight between reigning division kingpin, Sean O’Malley, and longtime contender, Marlon Vera. “Suga” is looking to retain his strap and avenge a previous loss to “Chito” at UFC 252.

Funny how a championship title can change a person’s interest.

In the UFC 299 co-main event, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, will look to quell the uprising of once-beaten 155-pound rising star Benoit Saint-Denis. In addition, former Bellator MMA headliner Michael “Venom” Page (finally) makes his Octagon debut opposite welterweight “Trailblazer” Kevin Holland. All three matchups were featured in the “Countdown to UFC 299” video preview in the embedded video above.

