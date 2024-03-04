Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou grand arrivals, LIVE stream video from Riyadh

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will make their “Grand Arrivals” on Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ahead of their heavyweight boxing pay-per-view (PPV) clash on DAZN (sign up here) this Friday night (March 8, 2024) at Kingdom Arena.

The LIVE video stream gets underway at 11 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

For those of you unfamiliar with the pomp and circumstance of big-money boxing fights, the grand arrivals are basically just an excuse to parade the fighters through a designated area (hotel, arena, courtyard) while flashbulbs pop and fans cheer.

Ngannou, three years older than Joshua at 37, shocked the boxing community with his commanding performance against Tyson Fury last Oct. in Riyadh. The loss established “The Predator” — now listed in the WBC heavyweight rankings — as a major player in the “sweet science” and no longer the “gimmick fight” that “AJ” thought he was in early 2023.

Whoever prevails in this Friday night’s contest could score the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, depending on what happens in the co-main event between Joseph Parker and Zhang Zhilei — who both want to stake their claim for the heavyweight title.

