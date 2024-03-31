Justin Gaethje calls out UFC over ‘s— gloves’ that cause eyepokes

Another week, another eye poke controversy at a UFC event.

At this point, accidental eye pokes during fights are just a part of the sport. No matter how many times one fighter might stick his fingers into the eyes of another fighter, we deem it unintentional and rarely even take a point over the matter.

UFC Atlantic City featured a fight between Chris Weidman and Bruno Silva that featured several unpunished eye pokes, including two in the finishing stanza that led to a Weidman win. Nothing can be done about it, right?

Wrong.

Too bad UFC don’t want to change those shit gloves. — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 31, 2024

Fellow UFC fighter and UFC 300 co-main participant Justin Gaethje has just weighed in on the New Jersey situation with a subtle reminder that the promotion is semi-responsible for all the eye pokes in their fights.

“Too bad UFC don’t want to change those s— gloves,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

That’s right: fighters are well aware that the official UFC gloves are at fault for a lot of eye pokes. The stiff leather pulls your hand open, leaving fingers outstretched which is a key issue when it comes to accidental eye injuries. We’ve known this for years.

Gaethje is especially aware of this because his coach Trevor Wittman developed his own MMA glove called the ONX glove which curves the hand so it’s nearly impossible for your fingers to be in the outstretched position.

Got some work in with @Eric_XCMMA today and took my new ONX gloves for a spin. Thank you @Justin_Gaethje !! You were right! Wasn’t sure I’d like the 12oz but they feel so good and my wrists felt strong 10/10 would recommend pic.twitter.com/qFYU5y5ZKK — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) August 21, 2021

According to Joe Rogan, the UFC has looked at the glove and were interested in using them but decided not to because Wittman wouldn’t sell them the design outright.

So next time you see a fight ruining eye poke, remember that the UFC is well aware their gloves are poorly designed and cause eye pokes. Know that there are better gloves out there that would prevent eye pokes. And understand that it is a choice by the promotion to not use them.