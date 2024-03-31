“The California Kid” is back!

Earlier this month, it was announced mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Urijah Faber would unretire and compete in his own promotion, A1 Combat, but it wasn’t clear if the fight would be in MMA.

On Friday, during A1 Combat 19: Juarez vs. Kaldar on UFC Fight Pass, the news dropped that the UFC Hall of Famer will compete against Jeff Curran in combat jiu-jitsu on May 25 at A1 Combat 25, which will be held inside the Visalia Convention Center in California.

Faber and Curren fought way back in 2007 at WEC 31. Faber defended his WEC Featherweight Championship via second-round submission, and the scrap ended up receiving Fight of the Night.

Combat jiu-jitsu is a mixed version of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and MMA in which competitors can use open-hand strikes to slap their opponent to open up submission opportunities or smash them (like this).

Faber, 44, has not competed in MMA since suffering a brutal knockout loss against Petr Yan at UFC 245 (watch highlights). The UFC legend has competed in jiu-jitsu matches twice since his last UFC loss, so he’s no stranger to competitive grappling.

For more regional MMA news and notes click here.