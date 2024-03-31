Video: UFC releases new UFC 300 promo featuring dream fights that never happened

Dream fights are always cool to think about.

During the UFC Atlantic City, which went down last night (Sat., Mar. 30, 2024), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) released a brand new promo video for UFC 300, and it was pretty awesome. (The first one was incredible, too)

Towards the end of the video, UFC sneaked some iconic dream fights that never occurred inside the promotion.

UFC created fantasy matchups in their new UFC 300 promo

The dream matchups that UFC included were the following:

Chuck Liddell vs. Jon Jones

Ronda Rousey vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Daniel Cormier vs. Mark Coleman

Matt Hughes vs. Kamaru Usman

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson (pain.)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Alexa Grasso

Alex Pereira vs. Anthony Johnson

Frank Mir vs. Tom Aspinall

Nick Diaz vs. Sean Strickland

Max Holloway vs. BJ Penn

Cormier vs. Coleman was a little random, but “Poatan” vs. “Rumble” Johnson??? Oh my ... what a fight that would have been.

UFC 300 is only two weeks away (Apr. 13, 2024), and the promotion has been excellent, especially the video promos. Although the UFC 300 poster, the most essential visual thing of the event ... SUCKS.

Nevertheless, the iconic event is near.

