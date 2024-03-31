Video: UFC releases new UFC 300 promo featuring dream fights that never happened

Dream fights are always cool to think about.
During the UFC Atlantic City, which went down last night (Sat., Mar. 30, 2024), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) released a brand new promo video for UFC 300, and it was pretty awesome. (The first one was incredible, too)
Check it out below:
It will be here before you know it— UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2024
Will you be a part of history?#UFC300 is just 2 weeks away pic.twitter.com/GRzBcXLe6b
Towards the end of the video, UFC sneaked some iconic dream fights that never occurred inside the promotion.
If you missed it, here they are again:
UFC created fantasy matchups in their new UFC 300 promo— MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 31, 2024
pic.twitter.com/zGD1aMifyB
The dream matchups that UFC included were the following:
- Chuck Liddell vs. Jon Jones
- Ronda Rousey vs. Valentina Shevchenko
- Daniel Cormier vs. Mark Coleman
- Matt Hughes vs. Kamaru Usman
- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson (pain.)
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Alexa Grasso
- Alex Pereira vs. Anthony Johnson
- Frank Mir vs. Tom Aspinall
- Nick Diaz vs. Sean Strickland
- Max Holloway vs. BJ Penn
Cormier vs. Coleman was a little random, but “Poatan” vs. “Rumble” Johnson??? Oh my ... what a fight that would have been.
UFC 300 is only two weeks away (Apr. 13, 2024), and the promotion has been excellent, especially the video promos. Although the UFC 300 poster, the most essential visual thing of the event ... SUCKS.
Nevertheless, the iconic event is near.
To checkout the latest and greatest UFC 300 fight card and rumors click here.
Loading comments...