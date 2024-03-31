Nate “The Train” vs. “Thug Nasty” next?

Nate Landwehr scored a brutal win last night at UFC Atlantic City (Sat., Mar. 30, 2024) when he knocked out Jamall Emmers with an uppercut and nasty ground-and-pound inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey (watch highlights). Landwehr also received a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his knockout.

After his fight during his post-fight interview with the media, Landwehr said he wants to get back to action soon against anyone; however, he needs time for a cut on his head to heal.

“Man, [I’ll fight] whoever,” Landwehr said. “We got to figure out how long it’s gonna take this cut to heal and see what the UFC wants me to do. I’m a fighter; fighters fight, and I’m ready to go.”

One of the only lower-tier top-15 Featherweight fighters who isn’t booked for a fight is No. 10 Bryce Mitchell. “The Train” is down for a fight with “Thug Nasty.”

“Whatever [UFC] wants, man. If they want that fight, that’s a good fight. I mean, he’s got a great following. He’s got his own swag, and I got mine, and I think that’d be a good one. But like I said, man, timing-wise, this cut probably needs a little while before it gets hit on again, and we’re gonna see.”

If Landwehr and Mitchell do end up fighting, UFC might need to hold a press conference to discuss all the nonsense that would be said.

“The Train” is 4-1 in his last five fights, winning Performance of the Night in all four wins.

