Three fighters transported to hospital following UFC Atlantic City, including main event winner

Following UFC Atlantic City last night (Sat., Mar. 30, 2024) in Atlantic City, New Jersey, company officials confirmed to MMAmania.com that main event winner Manon Fiorot, along with two other fighters, was transported to the local hospital for precautionary reasons following their fights.

Fiorot, who tuned up Erin Blanchfield for five rounds, was sent to the hospital for a precautionary CT scan of her head and face and to check if she had a broken forearm. It is currently unknown which round the French fighter injured her arm.

After their three-round war, Ibo Aslan (13-1) and Anton Turkalj (8-4), who won Fight of the Night, were also sent to the hospital.

Aslan was transported for a precautionary CT scan of his head and face. “The Last Ottoman” is riding a five-fight win streak with five finishes and still holds a 100% finish rate.

Turkalj was transported for a precautionary CT scan of his head, face, and legs. “The Pleasure Man” fell to 0-4 in the UFC and could look at a pink slip next week; however, two Fight of the Night bonuses could save him.

It is not a rare occurrence for UFC to transport fighters to the hospital for precautionary reasons, especially if the fighters are in a three-round battle full of damage.

As of this writing, the scan results have not been officially released, but stay with MMAmania.com for health-related updates.

