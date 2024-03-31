UFC 302 returns to Newark, New Jersey on June 1, main event TBD

“Garden State,” you got another one.

During the UFC Atlantic City last night (Sat., Mar. 30, 2024), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) broadcast announced that UFC 302 will go down on Jun. 1 inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The main event is unknown at this time, although Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has mentioned he wants to fight in early June.

UFC 302 will be the sixth pay-per-view of the year.

Minutes after the announcement, UFC released a press release with five scheduled fights, which are the following:

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez Women’s Bantamweight: Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki Welterweight: Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez

UFC brought a PPV to Newark, New Jersey last year for UFC 288 (May 6, 2024), where Aljamain Sterling defended his then-Bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo in the main event. In the co-main event, Belal Muhammad defeated Gilbert Burns to earn a No. 1 contender spot for the Welterweight title (which he hasn’t got yet).

UFC 302 tickets will go on sale Friday, Apr. 12 at 10 a.m. ET.