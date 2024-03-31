UFC Atlantic City results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Blanchfield vs. Fiorot’ last night

UFC Atlantic City went down last night (Sat., March 30, 2024) inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., which featured a headlining bout that saw Manon Fiorot defat Erin Blanchfield via unanimous decision (highlights). In the co-main event, Joaquin Buckley scored an impressive technical knockout (TKO) win over Vicente Luque (see it again here).

Biggest Winner: Manon Fiorot

Erin Blanchfield looked unstoppable during her five-year unbeaten streak that saw her win nine straight fights, but she met her match against Fiorot, who put it on “Cold Blooded" by matching her pace and tenacity over the course of 25 minutes to hand the Flyweight contender her first defeat since Feb. 2019. That is now 12 straight wins for Fiorot, seven inside the Octagon, which will move her up to the No. 2 spot in the division, which should bring with it a shot at the division title.

Runner Up: Joaquin Buckley

Don’t look now, but Buckley is making a nice run toward a spot in the Top 15, quietly winning three in a row, which includes his technical knockout (TKO) win over Vicente Luque, who just so happens to be ranked No. 11 in the division at the moment. Buckley has a chance to secure his first four-fight win streak in eight years in his next fight, which will undoubtedly come against a high-ranked foe. Buckley has been hot and cold throught his UFC run, but he is now on the verge of breaking through to a potential coveted ranking spot.

Biggest Loser: Herbert Burns

Burns’ last win inside the Octagon came in June 2020, and nearly four years later “The Blaze” is still without a victory. Indeed, Burns came up short in his bid to get back in the win column after being getting stopped by Julio Arce in the second round via strikes (see it again here). That is now the Brazilian’s third straight defeat via second-round technical knockout (TKO), putting him at 2-3 under the UFC banner, which will undoubtedly put him on the chopping block when the powers that be start going through their next wave of cuts.

For complete UFC Atlantic City results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.﻿