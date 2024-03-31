 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Manon Fiorot styles on Erin Blanchfield, demands title shot | UFC Atlantic City

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield v Fiorot Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweights Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield squared off earlier tonight (Sat. March 30, 2024) live on ESPN+ inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In a dominant showing, Fiorot won every round!

The fight began with a shock, as the kickboxer Fiorot opened with a big slam takedown ... and was nearly guillotined! Back on the feet, Fiorot immediately made her speed advantage apparent. As Blanchfield tried to flurry forward, Fiorot routinely interrupted her with stiff counter punches. Blanchfield still found some connections of her own, but Fiorot landed the heavier blows by a considerable margin.

The jab and check hook was the story of the second. Blanchfield couldn’t get much going with her wrestling, and her combinations kept leading her into those stiff lead hand punches of Fiorot. Blanchfield kept herself in the fight by throwing a ton of volume, but she was getting picked apart. Really, the only thing that changed from round three compared to round two was that Blanchfield was bleeding from a small cut above the eye.

Heading into the championship rounds, Blanchfield needed a finish to win, and she fought like it! She really picked up the aggression in the fourth, and she landed some nice shots as a result. It’s hard to maintain that kind of sprint for five full minutes, however, and Fiorot was still sticking her with jabs.

A sneaky Blanchfield high kick snuck through the guard to open round five. The rest of the round, however, continued in similar form to the ones preceding it. Fiorot was perhaps even more accurate than ever as Blanchfield finally began to slow, and her counters landed heavily. It’s a credit to Blanchfield’s toughness and conditioning that she just kept attacking, but Fiorot landed a lot of her best head shots in the final five.

Check out the highlight clips below:

