Rising Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight star, Erin Blanchfield, took on streaking French kickboxer, Manon Fiorot, last night (Sat., Mar. 30, 2024) at UFC Atlantic City
Alongside that 125-pound battle, there were a handful of compelling match ups throughout the card. EVENT RECAP Check out some of the standout performances below:
- Jacob Malkoun scored the first finish of the night with a phantom punch knockout win over Andre Petroski.
- Ibo Aslan melted rival Anton Turkalj with a third-round overhand right that ended the fight in a single shot.
- Dennis Buzukja ended an entertaining bout opposite Connor Matthews with a tight left hook in the third.
- Julio Arce dominated Herbert Burns, shutting down all of his takedown attempts before stopping him with a flurry in the second (highlights).
- Nate Landwehr stopped Jamall Emmers with a brutal uppercut to close a wildly entertaining single-round brawl.
- Nursulton Ruziboev landed a crushing uppercut on Sedriques Dumas, but his knockout may have been tainted by an eye poke.
- Joaquin Buckley gained top position and overwhelmed Vicente Luque with ground strikes en route to a second round stoppage.
To sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Atlantic City post-fight bonus winners below:
- Performance of the Night: Nate Landwehr
- Performance of the Night: Dennis Buzukja
- Fight of the Night: Ibo Aslan vs Anton Turkalj
