Rising Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight star, Erin Blanchfield, took on streaking French kickboxer, Manon Fiorot, last night (Sat., Mar. 30, 2024) at UFC Atlantic City live on ESPN+ from inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. RESULT

Alongside that 125-pound battle, there were a handful of compelling match ups throughout the card. EVENT RECAP Check out some of the standout performances below:

Jacob Malkoun scored the first finish of the night with a phantom punch knockout win over Andre Petroski.

Ibo Aslan melted rival Anton Turkalj with a third-round overhand right that ended the fight in a single shot.

Dennis Buzukja ended an entertaining bout opposite Connor Matthews with a tight left hook in the third.

Julio Arce dominated Herbert Burns, shutting down all of his takedown attempts before stopping him with a flurry in the second (highlights).

Nate Landwehr stopped Jamall Emmers with a brutal uppercut to close a wildly entertaining single-round brawl.

Nursulton Ruziboev landed a crushing uppercut on Sedriques Dumas, but his knockout may have been tainted by an eye poke.

Joaquin Buckley gained top position and overwhelmed Vicente Luque with ground strikes en route to a second round stoppage.

To sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Atlantic City post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night : Nate Landwehr

: Nate Landwehr Performance of the Night : Dennis Buzukja

: Dennis Buzukja Fight of the Night: Ibo Aslan vs Anton Turkalj

For complete UFC Vegas 89 results, coverage and highlights, click HERE.